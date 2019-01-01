Azeez recalled as Osimhen and Iwobi top Nigeria squad for Brazil clash
Thanks to his impressive form for Granada in the Spanish top-flight, the 26-year-old returns to the Super Eagles after a five-year hiatus.
Regular suspects Alex Iwobi, red-hot Victor Osimhen, Wilfred Ndidi and Kenneth Omeruo top the squad for the game billed for October 13 in Singapore.
Sparta Prague’s star Peter Olayinka for his part got his maiden call-up following his recent performances for his Czech Republic side.
CORRECTED: 23 @NGSuperEagles for @CBF_Futebolfriendly. #SoarSuperEagles #BRANGA #Team9jaStrong pic.twitter.com/Be5o99AXd0— The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) September 26, 2019
Meanwhile, captain Ahmed Musa is out of this clash owing to injury.
All invited players are expected to arrive in Singapore on Wednesday, October 9.
FULL SQUAD
Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (Omonia FC, Cyprus); Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Heartland FC); Emil Maduka Okoye (Fortuna Dusseldorf, Germany)
Defenders: Olaoluwa Aina (Torino FC, Italy); Abdullahi Shehu (Bursaspor FC, Turkey); Chidozie Awaziem (CD Leganes, Spain); William Ekong (Udinese FC, Italy); Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain); Jamilu Collins (SC Padeborn 07, Germany); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England)
Midfielders: Alexander Iwobi (Everton FC, England); Anderson Esiti (PAOK Salonica, Greece); Oghenekaro Etebo (Stoke City FC, England); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Ramon Azeez (Granada FC, Spain)
Forwards: Victor Osimhen (Lille OSC, France); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal FC, Spain); Samuel Kalu (Girondins Bordeaux, France); Paul Onuachu (KRC Genk, Belgium); Emmanuel Dennis (Club Brugge, Belgium); Peter Olayinka (SK Slavia Prague, Czech Republic)