Oparanozie: Super Falcons striker signs for Dijon

The French outfit has completed the signing of the Nigeria international from top-flight rivals Guingamp

Desire Oparanozie will be joining French outfit in the coming weeks after parting ways with , Goal can exclusively report.

The international saw her six-year-long career come to an end with the French side following the cancellation of the 2019-20 season in due to the coronavirus pandemic.

During her sojourn, Oparanozie scored 45 goals in 106 appearances for the Brittany team, including six goals in 12 matches before the suspension, and later premature ending of the 2019-20 season.

More teams

Having bid farewell to Guingamp two weeks ago, sources in France informed Goal the forward is no longer leaving the country amidst offers from top clubs in Europe, including .

Après six ans à jouer pour En Avant Guingamp, je vais commencer un nouveau chapitre. Je tiens à remercier tous les membres de l'équipe, et les fans, pour ces années incroyables. Merci beaucoup. pic.twitter.com/SBFHMhxSlE — oparanozie desire (@oparanozie9) May 18, 2020

Goal further gathered the Super Falcons star has agreed on a two-year deal and will become the first summer signing of Yannick Chandioux ahead of the 2020-21 season.

The hunt for Oparanozie comes as no surprise after the Nigerian's early opener for Guingamp almost ended the Owls' unbeaten run before Luna Gevitz's effort forced a stalemate in December​.

Dijon are looking to maintain their stay in the top-flight for the second consecutive season and the signing of Oparanozie has been corroborated by a local tabloid in Dijon, Le Bien Public.

When contacted over the development, the 26-year-old refused to offer any confirmation on her possible move to the French outfit which Goal learnt was sealed this week.

Oparanozie started at Bayelsa and Delta Queens in Nigeria and winning two titles with the Warri based outfit before she moved abroad to sign for Turkish side Luleburgaz 39 Spor in 2011.

She had also enjoyed a brief but unforgettable career stint in , where she made her first-ever outing in the Uefa Women's in the colours of Rossiyanka in 2012.

Article continues below

She later starred for German giants before making a return to Turkish side Atasehir Belediyespor where she left for Guingamp in 2014.

The four-times African Women's Cup of Nations winner also represented Nigeria at the maiden U17 Women's World Cup at New Zealand 2008 and part of 2012 U20 Women's World Cup in .

She made her third senior Women's World Cup appearance in France, where she captained the Super Falcons to the Round of 16 for the first time in 20 years last summer.