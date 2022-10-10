Messi to miss PSG's Champions League clash with Benfica through injury

Lionel Messi has been ruled out of Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League group stage clash with Benfica on Tuesday due to a calf injury.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentine picked up the injury during PSG's trip to Portugal last week, where they were held to a 1-1 draw. Messi's world-class strike at Estadio da Luz had put his team in front before the home side hit back through Danilo Pereira's own goal.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With eight goals and as many assists in 13 matches across all competitions, Messi is enjoying a purple patch in his second season with the reigning French champions. In his absence, PSG failed to produce a goal over the weekend as they were held to a goalless draw by Reims in Ligue 1.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? PSG will hope that Messi recovers from his calf problem soon, allowing him to take to the field against Marseille in Ligue 1 on October 16.