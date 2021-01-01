Kick-off at Vasco!
Changes aplenty on both sides
It's a foreign pair in the East Bengal defense with Mrcela and Prce to stop conceding more than the already have (10) while Mohamed Ali gets a start in the Goan side's backline with Aiban partnering Ivan at the heart.
Manolo Diaz has his midfield around Amir Dervisevic, with Perosevic looking for his first ISL goal and Daniel Chima on the bench.
Edu Bedia is back for the Gaurs who who have Devendra in the mix of Noguera and Ortiz in attack, while Dylan Fox is available among the substitutes.
It's kick-off at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco!
TEAM NEWS
Antonio Perosevic and Edu Bedia are back in the XI for their respective sides
East Bengal:
𝐓𝐄𝐀𝐌 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒— SC East Bengal (@sc_eastbengal) December 7, 2021
5️⃣ changes from the last game as Antonio Perosevic, Raju Gaikwad, Bikash Jairu, Sourav Das and Franjo Prce make their way back in the starting XI.
Suvam Sen, who kept a clean sheet against Chennaiyin FC, starts in goal.#SCEBFCG #HeroISL#WeAreSCEB pic.twitter.com/DkspPskU5a
FC Goa:
Coach Juan goes three at the back as he names his line-up against the Torchbearers! 💪🏻— FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) December 7, 2021
Let's get the 3⃣ points boys🤍
Powered by @RealFlokiInu #ForcaGoa #SCEBFCG #AmcheGaurs #HeroISL pic.twitter.com/u1Jk2HyY1W
Who gets the first win?
Poor start for both teams
It's a slow start for SC East Bengal who have two points from four games while it's the second time since 2016 that the Goans lost their opening three fixtures.
Who gets the first win today?
Follow the updates, live!