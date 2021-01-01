Changes aplenty on both sides

It's a foreign pair in the East Bengal defense with Mrcela and Prce to stop conceding more than the already have (10) while Mohamed Ali gets a start in the Goan side's backline with Aiban partnering Ivan at the heart.

Manolo Diaz has his midfield around Amir Dervisevic, with Perosevic looking for his first ISL goal and Daniel Chima on the bench.

Edu Bedia is back for the Gaurs who who have Devendra in the mix of Noguera and Ortiz in attack, while Dylan Fox is available among the substitutes.

It's kick-off at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco!