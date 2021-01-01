Live Blog

East Bengal 0-0 FC Goa: Follow the ISL action LIVE!

Both teams are looking for the first win of their campaign...

Kick-off at Vasco!

2021-12-07T14:00:49.000Z

Changes aplenty on both sides

It's a foreign pair in the East Bengal defense with Mrcela and Prce to stop conceding more than the already have (10) while Mohamed Ali gets a start in the Goan side's backline with Aiban partnering Ivan at the heart.

Manolo Diaz has his midfield around Amir Dervisevic, with Perosevic looking for his first ISL goal and Daniel Chima on the bench.

Edu Bedia is back for the Gaurs who who have Devendra in the mix of Noguera and Ortiz in attack, while Dylan Fox is available among the substitutes.

It's kick-off at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco!

TEAM NEWS

2021-12-07T13:49:04.755Z

Antonio Perosevic and Edu Bedia are back in the XI for their respective sides

East Bengal:

FC Goa:

Who gets the first win?

2021-12-07T13:43:36.234Z

Poor start for both teams

It's a slow start for SC East Bengal who have two points from four games while it's the second time since 2016 that the Goans lost their opening three fixtures.

Who gets the first win today?

Follow the updates, live!