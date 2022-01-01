Live Blog

NorthEast United 0-1 Hyderabad: Follow the ISL action LIVE!

Bartholomew Ogbeche is one goal away from breaking the all-time goalscoring record in the ISL after putting Hyderabad in front tonight...

35' That was close to 2-0

2022-01-31T14:36:00.000Z

The opportunity comes from another corner taken by Chianese, this time directly in the box as Mishra has charged in near the second post but the header is claimed by Subhasish. Hands in the air to maybe indicate that the NorthEast goalkeeper crossed the line with the ball. Not the case.

22' Suhair has asked for a penalty

2022-01-31T14:23:35.000Z

It would be a tough one for the defending side to concede that penalty as Suhair has made his way inside the box and the cross has first come off Rai's foot, come off Juanan's arm and then appeared to come off the hand of Rai who was still diving from making that block.

Perhaps the correct decision not to award the penalty.

14' ZAKARIA DIALLO!

2022-01-31T14:15:25.155Z

The defender was up in the box for a set-piece as Sahanek's floater reached Diallo on the far side of goal, but the attempt going over.

Hyderabad are also continually lurking around with the likes of Aniket hungry to find love in front of goal.

Almost a perfect reply by NorthEast United

2022-01-31T14:06:14.000Z

Marco Sahanek, one of the new recruits for the Highlanders, has sent it straight down the throat of Kattimani after Gurjinder delivered from the left.

3' BART HAS EQUALLED THE RECORD

2022-01-31T14:04:21.000Z

Bartholomew Ogbeche is level on the all-time goalscoring record with Coro and Sunil Chhetri as the trio now have 48 goals to their name.

The Nigerian was right on spot to pounce on the rebound of Joao Victor's header after the set-piece routine between Mishra and Chianese. Hyderabad are in front.

KICK-OFF!

2022-01-31T14:00:14.000Z

We're underway at the Fatorda stadium in Goa.

TEAM NEWS

2022-01-31T13:57:21.000Z

All eyes on Ogbeche - whether or not he will join Coro and Chhetri on 48 goals or go for the record? Marcelinho is in the Highlanders side

Battle of opposite ends

2022-01-31T13:53:26.000Z

NorthEast United vs Hyderabad

Khalid Jamil's men are looking to climb up the table while Manolo Marquez's side aim to extend their lead at the top.

Hello and welcome to GOAL's Live Blog of the Indian Super League (ISL) clash between 10th-placed NorthEast United and leaders Hyderabad who can register a four-point lead over Jamshedpur.