NorthEast United 0-1 Hyderabad: Follow the ISL action LIVE!

35' That was close to 2-0
The opportunity comes from another corner taken by Chianese, this time directly in the box as Mishra has charged in near the second post but the header is claimed by Subhasish. Hands in the air to maybe indicate that the NorthEast goalkeeper crossed the line with the ball. Not the case.
22' Suhair has asked for a penalty
It would be a tough one for the defending side to concede that penalty as Suhair has made his way inside the box and the cross has first come off Rai's foot, come off Juanan's arm and then appeared to come off the hand of Rai who was still diving from making that block.
Perhaps the correct decision not to award the penalty.
14' ZAKARIA DIALLO!
The defender was up in the box for a set-piece as Sahanek's floater reached Diallo on the far side of goal, but the attempt going over.
Hyderabad are also continually lurking around with the likes of Aniket hungry to find love in front of goal.
Almost a perfect reply by NorthEast United
Marco Sahanek, one of the new recruits for the Highlanders, has sent it straight down the throat of Kattimani after Gurjinder delivered from the left.
3' BART HAS EQUALLED THE RECORD
Bartholomew Ogbeche is level on the all-time goalscoring record with Coro and Sunil Chhetri as the trio now have 48 goals to their name.
The Nigerian was right on spot to pounce on the rebound of Joao Victor's header after the set-piece routine between Mishra and Chianese. Hyderabad are in front.
KICK-OFF!
We're underway at the Fatorda stadium in Goa.
TEAM NEWS
All eyes on Ogbeche - whether or not he will join Coro and Chhetri on 48 goals or go for the record? Marcelinho is in the Highlanders side
𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 𝗜𝗦 𝗜𝗡 🗞️— NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) January 31, 2022
Our playing XI for tonight!#NEUHFC #StrongerAsOne #TogetherWeAreInfinite pic.twitter.com/00muULp1Z1
📋 𝐓𝐄𝐀𝐌 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒: @2014_manel names an unchanged XI for tonight's clash... 💪— Hyderabad FC (@HydFCOfficial) January 31, 2022
😍 @Edu_Garcia90 is back on the bench!#NEUHFC #ThisIsOurGame #మనహైదరాబాద్ #HyderabadFC pic.twitter.com/oackOidr9R
Battle of opposite ends
NorthEast United vs Hyderabad
Khalid Jamil's men are looking to climb up the table while Manolo Marquez's side aim to extend their lead at the top.
Hello and welcome to GOAL's Live Blog of the Indian Super League (ISL) clash between 10th-placed NorthEast United and leaders Hyderabad who can register a four-point lead over Jamshedpur.