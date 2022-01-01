23' JONATHAS BREAKS THE DEADLOCK!
Is this the beginning of tonight's goal fest?
Javi taking on the entire set of red and gold shirts on his way inside the East Bengal box on the right. Jonathas has sniffed his way in past Hira and behind Adil to meet the pass to give Odisha the lead.
How hasn't anyone scored yet?
Well, not that either side have created a clear opening for themselves yet in the game. East Bengal have been sitting deep in their area and defending well, Bora doing well for Odisha to deal with Perosevic's runs from the left and marking Marcelo.
Odisha did step on the gas early in the game with Aridai attempting a cross from the left for Jonathas in the box that landed on the roof of Sankar's goal in the first minute and with them forced to go long, Javi's lob for Brazilian kept out by Adil.
KICK-OFF!
Rowan Arumughan blows the whistle for kick-off at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco.
TEAM NEWS
TEAM NEWS: Sankar Roy starts in goal. Naocha Singh makes his debut for us while young Rahul Paswan gets a place on the bench.
TEAM NEWS IN
Your lineup for tonight against SCEB
21 goals in the last two, how many tonight?
It's East Bengal vs Odisha
The last meeting between these two teams has resulted in 10 goals with Odisha scoring six there and Red and Golds missing brace hero Daniel Chima who is with Jamshedpur now. However, Darren Sidoel has scored in consecutive games with Javi Hernandez, Jonathas and co. spelling quality for Odisha.
