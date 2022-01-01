Well, not that either side have created a clear opening for themselves yet in the game. East Bengal have been sitting deep in their area and defending well, Bora doing well for Odisha to deal with Perosevic's runs from the left and marking Marcelo.

Odisha did step on the gas early in the game with Aridai attempting a cross from the left for Jonathas in the box that landed on the roof of Sankar's goal in the first minute and with them forced to go long, Javi's lob for Brazilian kept out by Adil.