'It's amazing what 2,000 fans can do!' - Lampard praises Chelsea crowd in Leeds win

The Blues boss was delighted to see his side come from behind to seal the three points at Stamford Bridge

coach Frank Lampard says his side's work on set-pieces and the return of fans to Stamford Bridge played key roles in his side's 3-1 win against Leeds on Saturday.

Spectators were present to see the Blues in action for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic forced the Premier League's suspension in March and resulted in games being played behind closed doors.

Chelsea had a rough start when Patrick Bamford gave Leeds the advantage, but Olivier Giroud pulled the hosts level before the half-hour mark.

Kurt Zouma rose to meet Mason Mount's corner at the back post to head them into the lead and Christian Pulisic rounded off the scoring with a goal in stoppage time.

Lampard was delighted to see their set-piece practice pay off and said the presence of the 2,000 fans gave his side a boost.

"We have worked on [his finishing from set-pieces], but there's something about the group at the moment," Lampard said to BBC Match of the Day.

"They're really knuckling down and Kurt is full of confidence. He thinks he will score. Set-pieces are huge, if you want to do anything in the Premier League you have to be good at set pieces."

On fans returning, Lampard added: "It's amazing what 2,000 can do. They brought their voices and support against a good team. I'm delighted we got the result they all wanted tonight.

"The odd shout comes through to the players but that's what it's about. It's been challenging without the fans and we needed [them back]."

Giroud was making his first start in the Premier League this season and scored his fifth goal within a week, having netted four in the win against .

"He's a top player," Lampard said of the 34-year-old. "The clinical nature of his finishing - he's in that area all the time. He maybe should and could have had another goal or two himself."

Lampard was full of praise for Marcelo Bielsa's side at full-time and was relieved to see his side stand up to their challenge.

"Leeds are a superb team. They are pretty unique in their style and they're well coached," Lampard said.

"We knew it was a big task. Character-wise and performance-wise, on lots of levels, I'm absolutely delighted.

"I was nervous about Leeds. They're a threat until the end if you don't get a cushion. On another day we could score five or six and finish the game but we are still developing and being more clinical is in that."