ISL: More than 1000 days since East Bengal won a Kolkata Derby!

The much anticipated Kolkata derby between ATK Mohun Bagan and East Bengal is set to be held on Saturday at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa. It will be the 381st clash between the two Kolkata giants. To date, East Bengal have triumphed 132 times, whereas the Mariners have won on 123 occasions. However, in the recent past, Bagan have tasted more success in this high-voltage clash over their arch-rivals.

When did East Bengal last win a Kolkata derby?

One has to turn the clock a few years back to relive the last derby win of East Bengal. Back then both the outfits used to ply their trade in I-League. Alejandro Menendez was the coach of East Bengal whereas, Khalid Jamil led the green and maroon brigade. It was January 27, 2019, that this match was held at the Salt Lake Stadium in the presence of over 60,000 spectators.

Jaime Santos scored the first goal in the 35th minute, and Jobby Justin doubled the lead in the second half. Mohun Bagan looked toothless in attack and suffered a 2-0 defeat. Since that loss, 1098 days have passed and East Bengal have not won the bragging rights over their cross-town rivals over the last five meetings.

In the Indian Super League (ISL) these two sides have met on three occasions and Bagan have won all of them. Previously in this season, Roy Krishna and co. defeated East Bengal by a three-goal margin and if they were a bit more clinical in front of goal, the scoreline could have been much worse.

Results of the five previous meetings