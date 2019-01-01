'It looks bad' - Injury worry for Real Madrid as Marco Asensio stretchered off against Arsenal

The star attacker was stretchered off after the innocuous-looking incident in the second half, leaving the club to worry over his fitness

star Marco Asensio has been stretchered from the field with a 'worrisome' knee injury during the penalty shootout win in the International Champions Cup against in Maryland.

The attacking midfielder appeared to get his foot stuck in the turf during a tussle with Gunners star Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang around the hour mark, before falling to the pitch clutching his left knee.

Asensio was seen banging the turf in frustration after suffering the issue before covering his face to hide his emotion as he was removed from the pitch by medical staff - with Real coach Zinedine Zidane admitting the injury could be serious.

"It's worrisome," Zidane said in his post-match press conference.

"Hopefully not, but he's gone directly to the hospital to test. It looks bad."

The end to the 23-year-old's night completed an eventful 15-minute period, which saw the Spaniard come on as a substitute at half-time, contribute to Gareth Bale's goal before scoring the equaliser himself - all before the injury.

His 56th minute challenge in the six-yard box on the loose ball in front of Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez allowed Bale to pounce on a tap-in rebound - allowing Real to pull the score back to 2-1 after Alexandre Lacazette and Aubameyang gave the Gunners a two-goal advantage in the first half.

Only three minutes later, Asensio levelled the game with a wonderful goal after combining with Marcelo before blasting the ball into the roof of the net.

Both teams had 10-men for more than half the match - with Real's Nacho receiving a straight red on nine minutes for handball and Arsenal's Sokratis seeing a second yellow shortly before half-time - but neither could break the deadlock in 90 minutes.

Despite Bale missing Real's first penalty, Los Blancos triumphed in the shootout with Granit Xhaka, Nacho Monreal and Robbie Burton missing for Arsenal.

Article continues below

It remains to be seen how Asensio's injury could affect Real's transfer plans with Bale seemingly on the outs after Zidane confirmed the club wanted him to leave.

Another Real playmaker, James Rodriguez, has also been linked with a move away from the Bernabeu, with club Napoli reportedly interested.

Real's ICC obligations finish on Friday with a Madrid derby against Atletico in New Jersey before heading to for the Audi Cup - which will feature , and .