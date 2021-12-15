Arsenal will host West Ham at the Emirates in a Premier League meeting, on Wednesday.

Mikel Arteta's men are looking to build on the 3-0 Southampton win over the weekend, while David Moyes' troops were involved in a goalless draw at Burnley.

Here's how to watch Arsenal vs West Ham in the 2021-22 Premier League from India.

What time does Arsenal vs West Ham start?

Game Arsenal vs West Ham Date Thursday, December 16 Time 1:30am IST

How to watch Arsenal vs West Ham on TV & live stream in India?

The Star Sports network (Star Sports and Star Sports Select) has the rights to show Premier League matches in India.

Matches will also be available on streaming mobile applications Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches in their preferred language.

TV channels (English) Online streaming Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Arsenal vs West Ham: Team news & key stats

Following Arteta stripping Aubameyang of his captaincy and keeping him out of the Southampton win, the Gabonese striker isn't available for selection.

Alexandre Lacazette will continue to lead the attack while Emile Smith Rowe may see himself back for Arsenal after missing out on the last game.

West Ham has a long injury list as Ben Johnson, Kurt Zouma, Ryan Fredericks and Angelo Ogbonna remain sidelined, while Aaron Cresswell is expected to return.

Key Stats:

Arsenal have lost just one of their 22 Premier League games at the Emirates played on a Wednesday (W14 D7), going down 2-1 against Swansea in March 2016. Before this, they’d also won 12 of their last 14 Wednesday league games at Highbury (D1 L1), though that one defeat was against West Ham in February 2006.

Between January 29th, 2019 and July 8th, 2020, West Ham lost nine of their 11 midweek (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday) Premier League games (W2). Since then, the Hammers are unbeaten in eight such games in the competition (W4 D4).

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette has scored five Premier League goals against West Ham, netting in each of his last three appearances against the Hammers. Against no side has he scored more in the competition (also five vs Southampton).

West Ham manager David Moyes has never won away against Arsenal in the Premier League in 17 attempts (D4 L13) – it’s the most a manager has played away at single club without ever winning in the competition.

West Ham’s Michail Antonio has been directly involved in 11 goals in his last 11 Premier League London derbies (5 goals, 6 assists). Only Carlton Cole (14) has scored more Premier League London derby goals for the Hammers than Antonio (11).

