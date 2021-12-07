AC Milan are in a three-way fight with FC Porto and Atletico Madrid for second place in Group B of the Champions League as the Rossoneri welcome Liverpool at San Siro on Tuesday.

After picking a late winner against Atletico Madrid coupled with Liverpool doing them a favour by beating Porto in the penultimate matchday, Milan still need nothing less than a win when they face Jurgen Klopp's side.

Moreover, besides defeating Liverpool, the Italians are also dependent on FC Porto drawing no more than a point against Atletico Madrid.

The Reds, along with Ajax and Bayern, have a perfect record in their ongoing Champions League campaign.

Here's how to watch AC Milan vs Liverpool in the 2021-22 Champions League from India.

What time does AC Milan vs Liverpool start?

Game AC Milan vs Liverpool Date Wednesday, December 8 Time 1:30am IST

How to watch AC Milan vs Liverpool on TV & live stream in India

The Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has the rights to show UEFA Champions League matches in India.

Matches will also be available to stream via SonyLIV app and website, besides JioTV mobile app, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches.

TV channels (English) Online streaming Sony Ten 2 SD & HD SonyLIV, JioTV

AC Milan vs Liverpool: Team news & key stats

Stefano Pioli has a number of injury concerns as Olivier Giroud, Samu Castillejo, Ante Rebic and Pietro Pellegri are unlikely to feature, with Davide Calabria and Simon Kjaer out injured.

Liverpool's James Milner is suspended for the tie, with Roberto Firmino, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott also unavailable.

Klopp may look to rotate his XI as the likes of Divock Origi, Tyler Morton and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain may see themselves in for some action.

Key Stats:

This will be the fourth meeting between AC Milan and Liverpool, with all four coming in the UEFA Champions League. Both teams have won one game apiece in the previous three, while their draw came in the 2005 final which Liverpool went onto win on penalties.

The previous three meetings between AC Milan and Liverpool have seen a total of 14 goals scored (including extra time), with both sides scoring seven each. The Reds won 3-2 in this season’s reverse fixture at Anfield back in September.

AC Milan striker Olivier Giroud has scored eight career goals against Liverpool across all competitions. Since the start of the 2012-13 season when he joined Arsenal, the only opponents he has scored more goals against at club level are Aston Villa (10) and Newcastle United (9).

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah has scored six goals in five UEFA Champions League appearances in 2021-22, with their 2-0 win over Atlético Madrid being the only game he has failed to score in this term. The Egyptian has only netted more in a single UEFA Champions League campaign once in his career (10 in 2017-18).



