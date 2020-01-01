Hapoel Ra'anana prodigy Olawale sacks agent Ezeala

The Israel-based forward has shown his representative the exit door following his failure to fulfil his obligations

youth international and Hapoel Ra’anana attacking sensation Peter Olawale has fired his agent Emeka Ezeala for shying away from his responsibilities.

The 18-year-old was part of the Flying Eagles squad to the ongoing Wafu U20 Zone B campaign in Benin Republic where Ladan Bosso’s boys failed to qualify for the 2021 U20 billed for Mauritania.

According to reports, Olawale lost patience with -based Ezeala and all efforts to reconcile both parties proved futile.

Confirming this development to Goal, the Israel based striker claims he took the decision after consulting with family members.

“It is true that I have parted ways with my agent Mr. Ezeala and I strongly believe that the decision is a good one for my career,” Olawale told Goal.



“Before he became my agent, we discussed at length on what were expected from him, but four months gone, my family and I reviewed his performance and he fell short of expectations.

“Since I moved to Israel, I have not set my eyes on him and he doesn’t know what I’m going through and he doesn’t even care to know.

“There are more to this, but I feel it’s time for me to move on with my career. Before the start of 2021 hopefully, I will reveal the identity of my new representative.”

The Tripple 44 Academy product was highly sought-after thanks to his fine performance at the 2019 Fifa U17 World Cup .

Having been handed a starting berth for Nigeria's third group game versus , the forward beat goalkeeper Adam Pavlesic with a terrific, curling, left-footed shot midway through the first half.

Although Manu Garba’s Golden Eaglets crashed out of the Round of 16, Olawale attracted interest from a host of European teams like , , and but he settled for Liga Leumit side Hapoel Ra'anana for an undisclosed fee.



The 18-year-old made a dream start to life at the Karnei Oren Memorial Field – scoring for the club on his debut as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Hapoel Rishon Lezion Yehuda in an Israeli Youth League fixture.