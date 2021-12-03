Five worst defeats of ATK Mohun Bagan coach Antonio Habas' career in Indian football

Antonio Lopez Habas's ATK Mohun Bagan suffered their second-worst defeat of the ongoing 2021-22 season as they went down 5-1 against Mumbai City FC in an Indian Super League (ISL) clash on Wednesday.

A brace from Vikram Pratap Singh and a goal each by Bipin Singh, Igor Angulo and Mourtada Fall helped Mumbai rout ATK Mohun Bagan. David Williams scored the consolation for the Green and Maroons.

Earlier in this season, in an AFC Cup knock-out tie, Habas' side had lost 6-0 against Uzbek club FC Nasaf which is the worst loss in the Spaniard's career in Indian football.

The Spanish coach has been in Indian football since the inaugural season of the ISL. He managed ATK FC in 2014 and 2015 and then went to FC Pune City in the 2016 season before leaving the country. He returned and managed ATK for one more year in the 2019-20 season. Since the 2020-21 campaign he has been in charge of ATK Mohun Bagan, who were formed after ATK and Mohun Bagan merged.

In the five seasons he had coached in India before the ongoing campaign, never had any of Habas' sides conceded more than three goals in a match. In fact, only three times had his teams conceded three goals and two of those occasions came against Chennaiyin FC.

Let us take a look at the five worst defeats of Antonio Habas' teams in Indian football.

