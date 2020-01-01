FC Porto target Adeyemo hopes to emulate childhood hero Yaya Toure

With an impending move to the Portuguese giants, the Nigerian rookie hopes to be viewed with the same respect as the Cote d'Ivoire and Man City icon

Emmanuel Adeyemo says former midfielder Yaya Toure is his football hero and he hopes he can replicate the Cote d’Ivoire legend’s longevity.

Four-time African Player of the Year Toure has cemented his place among the pantheon of African greats, and has had a trophy-laden career which has seen him win three Premier League titles and two diadems, amongst numerous other honours.

And he has shown no signs of hanging up his boots just yet at the age of 37, as he could be snapped up by Vasco da Gama after turning down Brasileirao side Botafogo, which is an act Adeyemo dreams of emulating.

More teams

“As a little kid, I looked up to the likes of Cesc Fabregas John Obi Mikel and Sergio Busquets,” the teenager told Goal.

“But in all honesty, Yaya Toure is my hero because he ranks among the greatest midfielders ever. His excellence on the ball, imposing figure, and a knack for goals inspires my own abilities.

“He is an achiever no doubt, but if I’m asked to pick one thing about him that I crave to emulate, that is his longevity. If I’m able to achieve that, I would be a happy man forever.”

The talented 18-year-old midfielder is on the radar of Portuguese giants FC , and could land a deal with the Estadio Dragao giants in the coming weeks.

Adeyemo, alongside Abioye Michael, had a chance to train with Swedish division side BK Hacken in 2018 after impressing the TikiTiki Football Development officials during a scouting tournament held in Ibadan.

He also dreams of playing for , nevertheless, he is looking forward to the move to Porto which he believes would prepare him for the future ahead.

Article continues below

“Porto are a very good side and I will count it as a big privilege to play for them,” he continued.

“There, I will be able to develop my skills and showcase my talent to the world but my future ambition is to play for Barcelona and also represent the Super Eagles.”

Adeyemo failed to make ’s squad to the 2019 Fifa U17 World Cup in owing to his trials at Primeira Liga side Belenenses.