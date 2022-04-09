Ex-Egypt’s Gomaa reveals hope in Liverpool’s Salah, defends Arsenal’s Elneny

Former Al Ahly defender Wael Gomaa has praised Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah as the best player in Egyptian history and revealed his hope that he will win a title with the national team.

Hopeful Gomaa said that Salah, who recently hinted he would retire from international football, will lift a trophy with the record African champions before he quits the international stage.

"I hope he wins a major trophy with the Egyptian national team," Gomaa said, as per KingFut.

Salah has led the Pharaohs to two Africa Cup of Nations finals but is yet to lift a trophy with the national team.

In the 2019 Afcon finals held in Egypt, they were knocked out in the Round of 16 by South Africa before finishing as runners-up in the 2021 finals held in Cameroon, when they fell at the hands of Sadio Mane’s Senegal at the ultimate stage.

"[Mohamed] Salah is the best player in Egyptian football history, he’s a legend and he added a lot to the national team.

"Despite being one of the best players in the world, he always shows commitment to the team and respect to everyone."

After they were eliminated by Senegal in the final round of World Cup qualifiers, Salah named Gomaa as one of the best players he has played alongside.

"I played for some time with the previous generation, with Wael Gomaa and Mohamed Aboutrika, then Abdullah Al-Saeed and his generation, but I'm happy with the current generation," the Premier League and Champions League-winning forward said.

Article continues below

The 46-year-old retired centre-back went further to defend Arsenal’s Mohamed Elneny for not taking penalties for the national team.

"It’s okay for players not to take penalty kicks, some of the best players are not good with penalties," Gomaa concluded.

"It’s a huge responsibility and saying no is totally fine."