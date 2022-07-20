Durand Cup 2022: Fixtures, Scores, Results, Tables, & Top Scorers
The 131st edition of the Durand Cup will kick-start on August 16, 2022, at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata and the final will be held on September 18 at the same venue. It is the oldest football competition in Asia which was started in 1888.
20 teams will participate in the upcoming edition of the competition (11 ISL teams, five I-League teams and four teams from the Indian Armed Forces). Some ISL teams might send their B teams for this tournament.
FC Goa are the defending champions of the Durand Cup.
Where is the Durand Cup 2022 being held?
The Durand Cup 2022 will be held in five venues across three states. Salt Lake Stadium, Naihati Stadium, Kishore Bharati Stadium (West Bengal), Khuman Lampak Stadium (Imphal, Manipur) and Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium (Guwahati, Assam) are the designated venues.
Which teams are participating in the Durand Cup 2022?
- Jamshedpur FC
- ATK Mohun Bagan
- Hyderabad FC
- Kerala Blasters
- Mumbai City FC
- Bengaluru FC
- Chennaiyin FC
- Odisha FC
- FC Goa
- NorthEast United
- East Bengal
- NEROCA FC
- Mohammedan
- Rajasthan United
- Sudeva FC
- TRAU
- Indian Air Force
- Indian Navy
- Army Red
- Army Green
Group A Table
Team
Played
Won
Draw
Loss
GF
GA
GD
Points
Bengaluru FC
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
FC Goa
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Indian Air Force
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Jamshedpur FC
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Mohammedan
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Group B Table
Team
Played
Won
Draw
Loss
GF
GA
GD
Points
ATK Mohun Bagan
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
East Bengal
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Mumbai City
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Indian Navy
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Rajasthan United
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Group C Table
Team
Played
Won
Draw
Loss
GF
GA
GD
Points
Chennaiyin FC
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Hyderabad FC
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
NEROCA
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
TRAU
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Army Red
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Group D Table
Team
Played
Won
Draw
Loss
GF
GA
GD
Points
Kerala Blasters
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Odisha FC
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
NorthEast United
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Sudeva FC
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Army Green
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Who have won the most number of Durand Cup titles?
Team
Titles
Mohun Bagan
16
East Bengal
16
BSF
7
JCT
5
