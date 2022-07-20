Asia's oldest football tournament will be held in Assam, Manipur and West Bengal

The 131st edition of the Durand Cup will kick-start on August 16, 2022, at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata and the final will be held on September 18 at the same venue. It is the oldest football competition in Asia which was started in 1888.

20 teams will participate in the upcoming edition of the competition (11 ISL teams, five I-League teams and four teams from the Indian Armed Forces). Some ISL teams might send their B teams for this tournament.

FC Goa are the defending champions of the Durand Cup.

Where is the Durand Cup 2022 being held?

The Durand Cup 2022 will be held in five venues across three states. Salt Lake Stadium, Naihati Stadium, Kishore Bharati Stadium (West Bengal), Khuman Lampak Stadium (Imphal, Manipur) and Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium (Guwahati, Assam) are the designated venues.

Which teams are participating in the Durand Cup 2022?



Jamshedpur FC ATK Mohun Bagan Hyderabad FC Kerala Blasters Mumbai City FC Bengaluru FC Chennaiyin FC Odisha FC FC Goa NorthEast United East Bengal NEROCA FC Mohammedan Rajasthan United Sudeva FC TRAU Indian Air Force Indian Navy Army Red Army Green

Group A Table

Team Played Won Draw Loss GF GA GD Points Bengaluru FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 FC Goa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Indian Air Force 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jamshedpur FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mohammedan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group B Table

Team Played Won Draw Loss GF GA GD Points ATK Mohun Bagan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 East Bengal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mumbai City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Indian Navy 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Rajasthan United 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group C Table

Team Played Won Draw Loss GF GA GD Points Chennaiyin FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Hyderabad FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 NEROCA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 TRAU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Army Red 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group D Table

Team Played Won Draw Loss GF GA GD Points Kerala Blasters 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Odisha FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 NorthEast United 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sudeva FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Army Green 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Who have won the most number of Durand Cup titles?