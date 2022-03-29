Bolivia vs Brazil: Team news, preview & Streaming info

Brazil will be looking to preserve their unbeaten record in the CONMEBOL qualifiers for 2022 FIFA World Cup when they take on Bolivia at the Estadio Hernando Siles on Wednesday.

Tite's men scored eight and conceded none in their last two games and - having already qualified for the Qatar 2022 finals - will look to seal their place as table toppers of the group before their rescheduled meeting with Argentina.

After failing to qualify for the World Cup, Cesar Farias' side can at best eye a shock win over the Samba Boys.

Here's all you need to know about the Bolivia vs Brazil match in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

What time does Bolivia vs Brazil start?

Game Bolivia vs Brazil Date Wednesday, March 30 Time 5am IST

How to watch Bolivia vs Brazil on TV & live stream in India

getty

In India, the CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers will neither be telecasted on TV nor streamed online in the absence of an official broadcaster. Fans in India will have to find alternate means of watching or following the match.

Bolivia vs Brazil: Team news

Bolivia will miss their top scorer in Marcelo Moreno, while Lugo attacker Jaume Cuellar is suspended. Juan Montenegro is expected to start up front.

Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

Neymar and Vinicius Junior are suspended for Brazil after their bookings in the Chile win but they will not be short of firepower as Philippe Coutinho, Richarlison, Antony, Lucas Paqueta and Gabriel Martinelli are in line to feature.

Alisson Becker, Thiago Silva, Alex Telles, Casemiro and Fabinho are all available, while Atletico Mineiro goalkeeper Everson has replaced Ederson Moraes in the squad.

Article continues below

Further reading:

WC records that will not be broken any time soon

Which teams have qualified for Qatar 2022?

Will we ever see the real Neymar again?

