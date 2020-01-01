Besiktas forward Kevin-Prince Boateng resumes training

The Ghana international has began individual training as the Turkish Super Lig targets a return to action

Kevin-Prince Boateng has shared a photo on his Instagram account of him returning to individual training alongside his teammates.

The 33-year-old loanee joined the Eagles in January and has scored two goals in six matches.

The Turkish Super Lig was one of the few football leagues that initially remained in action while others were suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After pressure from players like former captain John Obi Mikel, whose contract was terminated, and a continued increase in cases in , the Super Lig came to a halt on March 17.

With lockdown restrictions eased by governments across the world, hopes of football getting back on track are looking likely with individual training commencing for , and Premier League.

The - where Boateng's career started with and he also had stints with , 04 and , has kicked off with fans behind closed doors.

The Turkish Super Lig had employed this model while it remained active before the suspension and is set to continue that way, at least for the completion of the current season.

Turkey has the eighth-highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world and sixth in Europe at 153,000, 4,200 deaths and 114,000 recoveries.

are hoping to tie Boateng to a permanent deal, however the likelihood of the season eclipsing the June 30 expiration of the loan contract puts things up in the air.

The Istanbul-based are four points away from qualification on the log and nine away from having a crack at football next season.

Boateng joined Fiorentina last summer from and played 14 games the Viola, scoring once which came on the opening day of the season in a 4-3 home defeat to .

The international was also on the books of where he was on loan, making four appearances in total and winning La Liga.

He was a backup option for superstar Luis Suarez after La Masia graduate Munir El Haddadi was sold to in January 2019.

Boateng's most notable stint was at where he played 100 times between 2010 and 2014, winning Serie A in 2011.

He had a short six-month spell in 2015 after being released from his contract at Schalke 04.

Boateng has also played for Hotspur and Portsmouth in , as well as Las Palmas in .