Aaron Ramsdale on the move?! Bayern Munich and Chelsea keeping tabs on the Arsenal goalkeeper after he was dropped against Everton

Bayern Munich and Chelsea are keeping a close eye on Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale after his position as Arsenal's first-choice was jeopardised.

WHAT HAPPENED? Summer signing David Raya made his Arsenal debut in place of Ramsdale in the Gunners' 1-0 win over Everton on Sunday. Mikel Arteta's choice to start Raya at Goodison Park has placed doubt on Ramsdale's short and long-term future with the club. Arteta has hinted that he will aim to rotate Raya and Ramsdale this season, while also implying that he is open to making goalkeeping replacements during games. Chelsea and Bayern Munich are being linked to the English keeper.

AND WHAT'S MORE? While Bayern is openly seeking a long-term replacement for Manuel Neuer since Sven Ulreich isn't establishing himself as a standout for his position, Chelsea just acquired Brighton's Robert Sanchez from Brighton while also signing Djordje Petrovic from the New England Revolution, however, they are still open to strengthening their goalkeeping department.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Since his arrival from Sheffield United in 2021, Ramsdale has made a name for himself as one of the top young goalkeepers in Europe. He has established himself in Gareth Southgate's team and has played four senior international matches. Many think he ought to start over No. 1 Jordan Pickford for the Three Lions.

WHAT NEXT? Arteta's comments on his opinion of the keeper position suggest that any interest in Ramsdale in January would be welcomed with little enthusiasm. It would be interesting to watch how Arsenal responds if they are approached with bids for Ramsdale that are more than £60 million next summer.