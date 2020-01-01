Asamoah Gyan: Ghana legend applauded for 'brave' GPL return

The veteran striker has been praised for his decision to move back home after 17 years abroad

Asamoah Gyan's decision to return for a last hurrah in the Premier League has been commended by former and midfielder George Boateng.

The 35-year-old erstwhile Sunderland, Stade Rennais and forward made a comeback after 17 years abroad in October, signing a short-term deal with Legon Cities.

He has so far made three appearances for his new side.

"I think it is a brave move,” Boateng told Joy Sports. "If you are a young footballer and you want to make it in the game and you have a huge star like Gyan playing beside you, you can’t get a better way of motivation than that.

“For those who are playing, not only with him but the others in the league, it is outstanding.

“You see an ex-star who has been the country’s captain for many years, playing in the league you’re playing, you have to go by that as an inspiration.”

Gyan featured for Liberty Professionals in the Ghana Premier League before leaving for Udinese in in 2003.

"Sometimes people forget that the Ghanaian league is also a professional league," Gyan told the BBC about his move back home in November. "I got the offer [from Legon] and everything was right - as a professional you have to evaluate everything. I am very proud to be in the Ghanaian league.

"The most important thing is that they were serious about the contract. I am a very serious guy, despite people seeing me as a funny guy as well, but when it comes to work, it is work. Everything is about seriousness.

"I am in Ghana and I am home. I signed for this club because they have a huge project - they want to change Ghana football. I came here for a reason so while I am enjoying football, we are also doing things behind the scenes to benefit Ghana football."

At international level, Gyan, who won the BBC African Footballer of the Year in 2010, has represented Ghana at three World Cup tournaments - 2006, 2010 and 2014.

He is currently the Black Stars all-time top scorer and most capped player with 51 goals in 109 appearances, and as well Africa's top scorer at the World Cup - with six goals.