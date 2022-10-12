"Metro, Shuttles, Taxis & app-based cabs" - How can fans travel around Qatar during 2022 World Cup?

The 2022 World Cup organisers have released important transport information for residents and visitors in Qatar during the course of the tournament.

Transport information for Qatar World Cup

Fans will have a range of transportation

Matchday travel details

WHAT HAPPENED? The valuable transport information was announced in Doha on October 12 in the presence of representatives from the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy, Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Transport, Qatar Rail, Mowasalat and the Public Works Authority (Ashghal).

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 2022 World Cup is all set to kick-off in Qatar on 20 November 2022. It will be the first-ever global event of such magnitude where fans can have unrestricted access. Fans will have several transport options when they arrive in the country which include shuttle buses, the Doha Metro, taxis and cab services, like Uber and Careem. Shuttle buses will operate from both airports and help fans reach their accommodation and tourist attractions in central Doha.

From November 1, Corniche Street will be pedestrianised as it prepares to host a variety of fan activities during the course of the tournament. Fans are encouraged to use public transport to visit either the Corniche Activation or FIFA Fan Festival, located in Al Bidda Park.

Free shuttle bus services have started operating between Souq Waqif metro station and Al Bidda Park which will connect fans to various locations across the B-Ring and C-Ring Roads, and connect accommodation sites to activations. For detailed timetables and routes visit the Mowasalat website.

A vehicle plate management system will be implemented in central Doha from November 1. The areas that are covered, span from Al Khafji Street in the north to C-Ring Road from the west and south, and Corniche Street from the east.

Under the plan, which is being tested every Friday from 3 PM to 10 PM until 28 October, vehicles with general transport plates and black private transport plates are diverted away from central Doha.

SC

During the World Cup, this will be operational daily. People who own only one vehicle, as well as public transport vehicles and emergency services, are exempted from the plan. Local authorities will issue fines for vehicles that access central Doha without meeting the exemption criteria.

A-Ring Road is now a dedicated bus and taxi lane. Drivers not authorised to use the bus and taxi lane will be fined. The lane will be open to all road users from 2 AM to 8 AM only until the tournament. The lane will be exclusively used by buses and taxis throughout the day during the tournament.

Finally, to organise vehicle entry and exit, traffic will be restricted around Al Thumama, Khalifa International, Lusail and Al Janoub stadiums. Residents of the areas surrounding these venues are advised to use alternative routes.

AND WHAT'S MORE: During the World Cup, organisers recommend the following

Local residents should use private transportation to get to tournament venues and are encouraged to drive where possible.

Visitors are encouraged to use the Doha Metro and public bus services.

Direct bus services will be operational to stadiums from five locations around Doha and key accommodation sites

For key information about the different transport options in Qatar, visit ww.accessibleqatar.com.