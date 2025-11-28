+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
World Cup 2026 trophy Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel MessiGetty/GOAL composite
Ryan Kelly

World Cup 2026: Groups, fixtures, results, knockout stage, TV channels & everything you need to know

The USA, Canada and Mexico will host the biggest sporting event in the world, with 48 different nations about to lock horns for the gold.

The 23rd edition of the World Cup is coming to North America in 2026, with 48 teams from around the globe battling it out for the right to be crowned undisputed champions.

United States, Canada and Mexico play hosts as the best players from across the planet prepare to showcase their skills, with icons such as Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland expected to be among their number. The group-stage draw is set to take place on December 5, 2025, and excitement is certainly mounting.

Here, GOAL has absolutely everything you need to know about World Cup 2026, including group standings, fixtures, results and more.  

  • World Cup 2026 schedule

    RoundMatchdayDate(s)
    Group stageMatchday 1June 11 - June 17, 2026
    Matchday 2June 18 - June 23, 2026
    Matchday 3June 24 - June 27, 2026
    Knockout stageRound of 32June 28 - July 3, 2026
    Last 16July 4 - July 7, 2026
    Quarter-finalsJuly 9 - July 11, 2026
    Semi-finalsJuly 14 - July 15, 2026
    Third-place play-offJuly 18, 2026
    FinalJuly 19, 2026

    The opening match is scheduled for June 11, 2026, at Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca.  

    The final will be held on July 19, 2026, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey (Greater New York area).

    • Advertisement

  • World Cup 2026 group stage

    Group A 

    PosTeamPWDLGDPts
    1Mexico000000
    2TBC000000
    3TBC000000
    4TBC000000
    DateFixtureKO timeTV channel
    June 11, 2026TBCTBCTBC
    June 11, 2026TBCTBCTBC
    June 18, 2026TBCTBCTBC
    June 18, 2026TBCTBCTBC
    June 24, 2026TBCTBCTBC
    June 24, 2026TBCTBCTBC

    Group B 

    PosTeamPWDLGDPts
    1Canada000000
    2TBC000000
    3TBC000000
    4TBC000000
    DateFixtureKO timeTV channel
    June 12, 2026TBCTBCTBC
    June 13, 2026TBCTBCTBC
    June 18, 2026TBCTBCTBC
    June 18, 2026TBCTBCTBC
    June 24, 2026TBCTBCTBC
    June 24, 2026TBCTBCTBC

    Group C 

    PosTeamPWDLGDPts
    1TBC000000
    2TBC000000
    3TBC000000
    4TBC000000
    DateFixtureKO timeTV channel
    June 13, 2026TBCTBCTBC
    June 13, 2026TBCTBCTBC
    June 19, 2026TBCTBCTBC
    June 19, 2026TBCTBCTBC
    June 24, 2026TBCTBCTBC
    June 24, 2026TBCTBCTBC

    Group D 

    PosTeamPWDLGDPts
    1United States000000
    2TBC000000
    3TBC000000
    4TBC000000
    DateFixtureKO timeTV channel
    June 12, 2026TBCTBCTBC
    June 13, 2026TBCTBCTBC
    June 19, 2026TBCTBCTBC
    June 19, 2026TBCTBCTBC
    June 25, 2026TBCTBCTBC
    June 25, 2026TBCTBCTBC

    Group E 

    PosTeamPWDLGDPts
    1TBC000000
    2TBC000000
    3TBC000000
    4TBC000000
    DateFixtureKO timeTV channel
    June 14, 2026TBCTBCTBC
    June 14, 2026TBCTBCTBC
    June 20, 2026TBCTBCTBC
    June 20, 2026TBCTBCTBC
    June 25, 2026TBCTBCTBC
    June 25, 2026TBCTBCTBC

    Group F 

    PosTeamPWDLGDPts
    1TBC000000
    2TBC000000
    3TBC000000
    4TBC000000
    DateFixtureKO timeTV channel
    June 14, 2026TBCTBCTBC
    June 14, 2026TBCTBCTBC
    June 20, 2026TBCTBCTBC
    June 20, 2026TBCTBCTBC
    June 25, 2026TBCTBCTBC
    June 25, 2026TBCTBCTBC

    Group G 

    PosTeamPWDLGDPts
    1TBC000000
    2TBC000000
    3TBC000000
    4TBC000000
    DateFixtureKO timeTV channel
    June 15, 2026TBCTBCTBC
    June 15, 2026TBCTBCTBC
    June 21, 2026TBCTBCTBC
    June 21, 2026TBCTBCTBC
    June 26, 2026TBCTBCTBC
    June 26, 2026TBCTBCTBC

    Group H 

    PosTeamPWDLGDPts
    1TBC000000
    2TBC000000
    3TBC000000
    4TBC000000
    DateFixtureKO timeTV channel
    June 15, 2026TBCTBCTBC
    June 15, 2026TBCTBCTBC
    June 21, 2026TBCTBCTBC
    June 21, 2026TBCTBCTBC
    June 26, 2026TBCTBCTBC
    June 26, 2026TBCTBCTBC

    Group I 

    PosTeamPWDLGDPts
    1TBC000000
    2TBC000000
    3TBC000000
    4TBC000000
    DateFixtureKO timeTV channel
    June 16, 2026TBCTBCTBC
    June 16, 2026TBCTBCTBC
    June 22, 2026TBCTBCTBC
    June 22, 2026TBCTBCTBC
    June 26, 2026TBCTBCTBC
    June 26, 2026TBCTBCTBC

    Group J 

    PosTeamPWDLGDPts
    1TBC000000
    2TBC000000
    3TBC000000
    4TBC000000
    DateFixtureKO timeTV channel
    June 16, 2026TBCTBCTBC
    June 16, 2026TBCTBCTBC
    June 22, 2026TBCTBCTBC
    June 22, 2026TBCTBCTBC
    June 27, 2026TBCTBCTBC
    June 27, 2026TBCTBCTBC

    Group K 

    PosTeamPWDLGDPts
    1TBC000000
    2TBC000000
    3TBC000000
    4TBC000000
    DateFixtureKO timeTV channel
    June 17, 2026TBCTBCTBC
    June 17, 2026TBCTBCTBC
    June 23, 2026TBCTBCTBC
    June 23, 2026TBCTBCTBC
    June 27, 2026TBCTBCTBC
    June 27, 2026TBCTBCTBC

    Group L 

    PosTeamPWDLGDPts
    1TBC000000
    2TBC000000
    3TBC000000
    4TBC000000
    DateFixtureKO timeTV channel
    June 17, 2026TBCTBCTBC
    June 17, 2026TBCTBCTBC
    June 23, 2026TBCTBCTBC
    June 23, 2026TBCTBCTBC
    June 27, 2026TBCTBCTBC
    June 27, 2026TBCTBCTBC
  • FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout bracketFIFA

    World Cup 2026 knockout stage bracket

    Round of 32

    DateFixtureKO timeTV channel
    June 28, 2026Runner-up Group A vs Runner-up Group BTBCTBC
    June 29, 2026Winner Group E vs 3rd Group A/B/C/D/FTBCTBC
    June 29, 2026Winner Group F vs Runner-up Group CTBCTBC
    June 29, 2026Winner Group C vs Runner-up Group FTBCTBC
    June 30, 2026Winner Group I vs 3rd Group C/D/F/G/HTBCTBC
    June 30, 2026Runner-up Group E vs Runner-up Group ITBCTBC
    June 30, 2026Winner Group A vs 3rd Group C/E/F/H/ITBCTBC
    July 1, 2026Winner Group L vs 3rd Group E/H/I/J/KTBCTBC
    July 1, 2026Winner Group D vs 3rd Group B/E/F/I/JTBCTBC
    July 1, 2026Winner Group G vs 3rd Group A/E/H/I/JTBCTBC
    July 2, 2026Runner-up Group K vs Runner-up Group LTBCTBC
    July 2, 2026Winner Group H vs Runner-up Group JTBCTBC
    July 2, 2026Winner Group B vs 3rd Group E/F/G/I/JTBCTBC
    July 3, 2026Winner Group J vs Runner-up Group HTBCTBC
    July 3, 2026Winner Group K vs 3rd Group D/E/I/J/LTBCTBC
    July 3, 2026Runner-up Group D vs Runner-up Group GTBCTBC

    Last 16

    DateFixtureKO timeTV channel
    July 4, 2026TBCTBCTBC
    July 4, 2026TBCTBCTBC
    July 5, 2026TBCTBCTBC
    July 5, 2026TBCTBCTBC
    July 6, 2026TBCTBCTBC
    July 6, 2026TBCTBCTBC
    July 7, 2026TBCTBCTBC
    July 7, 2026TBCTBCTBC

    Quarter-finals

    DateFixtureKO timeTV channel
    July 9, 2026TBCTBCTBC
    July 10, 2026TBCTBCTBC
    July 11, 2026TBCTBCTBC
    July 11, 2026TBCTBCTBC

    Semi-finals

    DateFixtureKO timeTV channel
    July 14, 2026TBCTBCTBC
    July 15, 2026TBCTBCTBC

    Third-place play-off

    DateFixtureKO timeTV channel
    July 18, 2026Loser semi-final 1 vs Loser semi-final 2TBCTBC

    Final

    DateFixtureKO timeTV channel
    July 19, 2026Winner semi-final 1 vs Winner semi-final 2TBCTBC

  • Where to watch World Cup 2026 - TV & streaming

    Worldwide

    Country / RegionTV channel & stream
    United StatesFOX, Telemundo, fubo
    United KingdomBBC, ITV
    CanadaTSN
    MexicoUnivision
    MENAbeIN Sports

    United States

    World Cup games will be broadcast on the FOX and Telemundo networks, with commentaries in both English and Spanish. Those channels will be available to stream live through fubo. To help you figure out the best package for you, read our review of the service here.

    Watch World Cup 2026 live on fuboBrowse deals

    United Kingdom

    In the United Kingdom, broadcast rights for World Cup games are divided between the BBC and ITV, with both channels usually broadcasting the final.

  • World Cup 2026 tickets

    The most reliable place to secure your tickets for the World Cup 2026 games is the official FIFA ticket portal.

    Ticket prices will vary depending on the stage of the competition and the teams involved, as well as demand, with a range from $60 for some group stage games to prices in the hundreds and thousands for knockout games. 

    Read GOAL's complete guide to World Cup 2026 tickets 

  • MetLife Stadium general view (Argentina vs Canada Copa America 2024)Getty

    What are the World Cup 2026 venues?

    CountryCityVenueCapacity
    United StatesAtlantaMecedes-Benz Stadium71,000
    BostonGillette Stadium64,628
    DallasAT&T Stadium80,000
    HoustonNRG Stadium72,220
    Kansas CityArrowhead Stadium76,416
    Los AngelesSoFi Stadium70,240
    MiamiHard Rock Stadium64,767
    New York/New JerseyMetLife Stadium82,500
    PhiladelphiaLincoln Financial Field67,594
    San Francisco Bay AreaLevi's Stadium68,500
    SeattleLumen Field68,740
    MexicoGuadalajaraEstadio Akron49,813
    Mexico CityEstadio Azteca87,523
    MonterreyEstadio BBVA53,500
    CanadaTorontoBMO Field28,180
    VancouverBC Place54,500

    World Cup 2026 games will be played in 16 stadiums across the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Of these, 11 will be based in the U.S., three in Mexico and two in Canada.

    The opening game of the tournament will feature Mexico and be played at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on June 11, 2026. The final will take place at MetLife Stadium in New York/New Jersey on July 19, 2026.

    Read GOAL's guide to the World Cup 2026 venues in full

  • adidas FIFA World Cup 2026 home kit launchadidas

    World Cup 2026 kits

    The likes of Argentina, Spain and Mexico have all released their home kits for the World Cup, with many more to follow in the coming months.   

    Kit aficionados and casual fans alike will be wearing gear from the likes of adidas, Nike and more when they converge upon North America to cheer on their national teams. 

    See all the team kits World Cup 2026 here