Man City Player of the Season 2023-24 power rankings: Phil Foden leaves Erling Haaland, Rodri and Kevin De Bruyne in his wake after superb individual campaign

City's homegrown hero has had the best campaign of his career after being on the fringes of the treble-winning team 12 months ago

English football has never quite seen a team like Manchester City. That will be factually true if Pep Guardiola's side go on to win a record fourth consecutive Premier League title. And despite the magnitude of that achievement, many pundits and observers predicted it at the start of the season and throughout it.

This has been a remarkably competitive title contest, which was a three-horse race until Liverpool dropped out of the running in late April, but there was always the sense that City were going to win it. And that is down to their insatiable winning mentality which Pep Guardiola has fostered, as well as their insanely-talented squad.

City have needed that squad this season, too, with key players Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland among those who have missed chunks of the campaign through injury. The race for the club's Player of the Season award, then, promises to be a close run thing.

GOAL has rated and ranked every Man City player's performance from another incredible campaign, as Guardiola's side prepare for yet another title party...

Previous update: February 24, 2024.