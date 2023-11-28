In this article, we teach you how to deposit money on Parimatch. We also discuss the methods, the Parimatch minimum deposit limits, time, and more.

Parimatch offers numerous deposit methods that are popularly used in India, particularly UPI-related ones. The Parimatch minimum deposit limit varies according to the preferred method of the depositor.

The minimum deposit on Parimatch can range between ₹165 at the lowest end and ₹1000 at the highest depending on the payment method you choose. Deposit times also vary, ranging from almost instantaneous to a few business days.

New users who are residents of India and are 18 or older can use the Parimatch bonus code GOALPARI at registration. After that, they can pursue the available welcome offer. They must make a Parimatch minimum deposit of ₹200.

The Parimatch sign up offer is a 150% match deposit offer up to ₹30,000. By making a Parimatch minimum deposit of ₹500, a new user can also qualify for an additional Parimatch deposit bonus in the form of a free bet.

Parimatch Deposit Methods

The numerous deposit methods on Parimatch are as follows:

Paytm

GooglePay

UPI

PhonePe

Visa/MasterCard

MuchBetter

Jeton Wallet

EcoPayz

Bitcoin

Parimatch Minimum Deposit

In this segment of our review, we discuss the Parimatch minimum deposit limits for various methods.

In the table below, we list the Parimatch deposit methods and the minimum deposit amount for each.

Parimatch Deposit Methods Parimatch Minimum Deposit Amount Paytm ₹200 Google Pay ₹200 UPI ₹200 PhonePe ₹200 Visa/MasterCard ₹300 MuchBetter ₹300 Jeton Wallet ₹1000 EcoPayz ₹1000 Bitcoin ₹165

How to Deposit Money in Parimatch?

In this section, we teach users how to deposit money in Parimatch, using various popular payment methods. These include UPI, Google Pay, Paytm, PhonePe, Mastercard, Visa, and cryptocurrency.

Before making your deposit, you need to complete your Parimatch sign up process.

Once that's done, you can then make your first deposit in Parimatch with the following steps:

Visit the deposit section at the top of the homepage. Choose the payment method you would like to use. Enter your deposit amount. The minimum deposit in Parimatch can vary according to the method used. Input the requisite details on the related page of your preferred payment system. You will receive a message on your screen asking you to confirm the transfer. Additionally, you will receive an email containing the transaction details.

You have successfully deposited money. You can now begin to wager on your favourite sports events and play your favourite casino games.

How to Deposit money on Parimatch via UPI?

You can use UPI to deposit money on Parimatch via the following simple steps.

Login to your Parimatch account and visit the ‘Deposit’ section at the top of the home page. Choose UPI as your preferred method of deposit. You can opt for one of numerous UPI apps, including Google Pay, Paytm, and PhonePe, among others. Enter your deposit amount between a minimum of ₹300 and a maximum of ₹100,000. On the UPI interface to which you are redirected, enter your UPI user ID. On the UPI app, confirm your payment. After verification of the deposit, your Parimatch sportsbook account will reflect the amount.

You are now ready to start placing your bets.

How to Deposit money on Parimatch with Paytm?

The following simple steps will help you to deposit money on Parimatch with Paytm.

Login to your Parimatch account. Visit the ‘Deposit’ section. Opt for Paytm as your preferred deposit method. You can choose one of numerous Paytm options, such as Paytm UPI, Paytm wallet, or Paytm bank transfer. Enter your deposit amount between a minimum of ₹200 and a maximum of ₹100,000. On the Paytm interface to which you are redirected, input the Parimatch Paytm number or scan the QR code to deposit the amount. After verification of the deposit, your Parimatch sportsbook account will reflect the amount. You can now begin to wager on sports events and play casino games.

How to Deposit money on Parimatch via Netbanking?

The following simple steps will help you to deposit money on Parimatch via Netbanking.

Sign in to your Parimatch account and visit the ‘Deposit’ section. Select Netbanking as your preferred mode of deposit. You can opt for one of various Indian banks, such as ICICI, HDFC, Axis, and SBI, among others. Enter your deposit amount between a minimum of ₹300 and a maximum of ₹100,000. On the Netbanking interface to which you are redirected, sign in to your bank account and confirm the deposit. After verification of the deposit, your Parimatch sportsbook account will reflect the amount. You can now begin your betting adventure.

Parimatch Deposit Terms and Conditions

In this section, we list some of the important terms of conditions governing the deposit of money on Parimatch.

You must be 18 years or older to create an account and place wagers on Parimatch.

You must furnish complete and authentic information when you open an account. Thereafter, you must update it when required. You cannot hold Parimatch liable for any damages or losses due to any false or incorrect information provided.

The payment methods will be restricted to those that are in your own name and that are within your right to use.

You must ensure strict compliance with the limits and rules related to each mode of deposit.

The operator can suspend or close your account if it suspects any illegal activity or breach or misuse of its services.

Parimatch Deposit Problems

Occasionally, you may face problems while depositing money on Parimatch. Here, we provide a checklist to help resolve any Parimatch deposit problem you may face.

Have you entered the correct payment details, such as your card number, its expiry date, or CVV code?

Have you entered your correct email id and password, while topping up your e-wallet?

Is your payment method among those provided by Parimatch? Do you have enough money in your account to ensure the deposit?

Is the deposit delayed due to Internet problems, or other technical issues? Repeating the operation after waiting a few minutes may help resolve the problem.

If none of the above solutions helps to resolve the Parimatch deposit problem, contact customer support.

Parimatch Deposit Experience: My Final Take

As an Indian I have found that UPI methods, including GooglePay, PhonePe and Paytm, are the best Parimatch deposit methods. The Parimatch minimum deposit amount for these modes is just ₹200.

The funds get transferred almost instantaneously. Based on my experience, depositing money on Parimatch is a very easy and stress-free process.

Parimatch Deposit FAQs

In the final segment of our Parimatch minimum deposit review, we answer some frequently asked questions.

How do I deposit money on Parimatch?

There are numerous payment methods that you can use to deposit money on Parimatch. These include UPI, Paytm and Netbanking among others.

The process is a simple one that opens up the interface of the payment method that you click on. The deposit process goes through once you meet the specific requirements of your chosen method.

What is the Parimatch minimum deposit?

The Parimatch minimum deposit varies with the method used, ranging from a minimum of ₹165 to a maximum of ₹1000.

How much time does it take to deposit on Parimatch?

However, the deposit time can vary depending on the method. It will take up to 15 minutes for most methods. For some methods, such as bank transfers, it can take a few business days.

What is the best method to deposit on Parimatch?

Indian users will find UPI the easiest method to transact, along with related methods such as Google Pay, Paytm and PhonePe.

What are the common deposit problems I might face on Parimatch?

Sometimes, the deposit process on Parimatch may fail to go through. A common reason is the failure to enter accurate payment details such as the card number.

Other reasons could include failure to fulfil the Parimatch minimum deposit requirement, technical issues, or a wrong payment method chosen.