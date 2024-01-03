Learn about Parimatch football betting and bet on the football matches. Read on to get effective tips & enhance your betting experience at Parimatch.

Popular Football Tournaments and Events on Parimatch

Parimatch is a popular online sportsbook operated by Castianes B.V., a company licensed and registered under the Curacao eGaming Authority. This bookmaker is widely known for its extensive sports betting collection and various bonus offers.

You can sign up and place bets on your favourite football events and matches. The platform has separate sections for live, 1H, 3H, 12H, weekly, and upcoming football matches.

Here are some popular football tournaments available for betting on Parimatch:

Champions League

Europa League

World Cup

Indian Super League

English Premier League

AFC Cup

Serie A

Ligue 1

Bundesliga

How to Bet on Football at Parimatch?

Here is a detailed step-by-step guide on how to bet on football matches on this sportsbook:

Log in to your Parimatch account. If you haven’t done the Parimatch sign up, you can click on ‘register’ option. Enter your login credentials and password. You can log in by using your phone number, account number, or email address. Tap the ‘Login’ button. Once you get access to your account, go to the ‘Deposit’ section. Select your preferred payment method and add money to your account. Make sure to check the Parimatch minimum deposit amount. Head to the football betting page and select the event you want to place bets on. Click on the ‘Odds’ you want to select. After this, your bet slip will appear something like this. Enter the amount you wish to bet. Tap the ‘Place a Bet’ button and your bet will be placed.

Parimatch Football Betting Markets

The operator ensures an excellent betting experience by offering India-friendly sportsbook features.

In addition, you can use common Indian payment options to deposit or withdraw your money. You can place bets on both national and international football matches at the convenience of your home.

Moreover, the sportsbook has 28 years of experience in the betting industry. This is why many players consider Parimatch as a trustworthy and reliable betting platform. It also has a mobile application that you can install on your Android device.

The sportsbook offers different types of football bets such as:

1X2

Total

Double chance

Parlay

Handicap

Exact score

You can place bets on the latest matches of UEFA leagues, English Premier League, Indian Super League, and more. Aside from Parimatch football betting, you can also enjoy high-quality online slots and live casino games.

Parimatch Football Betting Bonus for New Users

Once you register on the platform, the sportsbook will welcome you with a bonus of up to ₹30,000 plus ₹250 free bet.

Players can get this offer by using the Parimatch bonus code GOALPARI. The great thing about this offer is that you can use the bonus amount to place bets on football events.

Moreover, the operator also offers several other bonuses and promotions for football enthusiasts.

For example, existing players can participate in loyalty programmes and get regular rewards for football betting on Parimatch.

Parimatch Virtual Football Betting

The operator also has a virtual football betting section where you can bet on different virtual matches.

The outcomes of these matches are based on the random number generator algorithm. The operator has collaborated with software providers like Golden Race, 1x2 Gaming, betradar, and Playtech.

Here are a few examples of Parimatch virtual football matches that you can enjoy:

England League

Virtual Football League

World Cup

Spain League on Demand

Football Streak

Virtual English League

Asian Cup

Football Streak Champions

How to Place a Virtual Football Bet on Parimatch?

Check out the steps to place virtual football bets on this sportsbook:

Go to the sportsbook. Login to your betting account. If you are not registered, you will have to create your account first. Head on to the ‘Virtual Sport’ section. Select ‘Football’ from the list of available sports. You will see numerous virtual football betting options on the screen. Click on the football game you want to play. Place bets as per the game rules.

Parimatch Football Betting Tips and Strategies

By following some effective tips and strategies, you can enhance your Parimatch football betting experience. It is important to strategize and examine the odds before betting a large amount of money.

Here are a few football betting tips on Parimatch that you can consider:

Check if there’s any promotional offer available for the game.

You can study statistics and expert football predictions from different sources.

You can also benefit from checking the teams and players of the previous matches.

If you are new to Parimatch football betting then consider starting with little amounts.

You can also analyse the stats including winning percentage and goals scored from the Parimatch website.

Parimatch Live Football Betting Experience

Indian players can also enjoy live football betting on Parimatch. The operator allows you to bet on a variety of matches happening in real time.

You can head on to the ‘Live Events’ and filter all the live football matches based on countries. With Parimatch live betting, you can watch teams play in real-time and place your bets accordingly. The live football odds that you will find include European, British, and American odds.

Moreover, the bet types you will find here are 1X2, parlay, handicap, total, and double chance. Players can place bets on top football events that are widely popular across the world.

Furthermore, you can even benefit from the live-streaming feature. It allows you to watch the game in real time alongside betting on the event. You can also check live stats of football matches and analyse your bets strategically.

Here are some football events that you are available for live betting on Parimatch:

English Premier League

Champions League

La Liga

Europa League

Serie A

Bundesliga

World Cup

Parimatch Football Betting Summary

Whether you are a football lover or a cricket enthusiast, Parimatch can be an impressive addition to your betting experience. This sportsbook is filled with exciting football betting options that are suitable for Indian players.

From live matches to virtual games, you can find diverse football-based betting options. Moreover, the sportsbook is widely known for its safe, secure, and fair betting products. You can watch your favourite team play in real time and place bets in the comfort of your home.

If we talk about bonuses, the sportsbook offers different kinds of promotions on football betting.

Players can also check the latest stats and football betting tips on Parimatch. If we compare it to other football betting sites, Parimatch has exciting and convenient features for Indian bettors.

Overall, Parimatch is a great sports betting platform for Indian players who enjoy football betting.

Parimatch Football Betting FAQs

Here are the FAQs about football betting on Parimatch.

Is it legal to bet on football at Parimatch?

Currently, there are no rules or regulations regarding online football betting in India. This is why you can bet on football events without any hindrance. As Parimatch is a licensed sportsbook, you can expect a safe and secure betting experience.

How to bet on football at Parimatch?

Once you register at Parimatch, you can add balance to your betting account and proceed to bet on your favourite football events.

What are the popular football betting markets on Parimatch?

The sportsbook offers a wide range of football betting markets that are suitable for Indian players. You can bet on EPL, Europa League, Indian Super League, and several other tournaments. The operator also offers live and virtual football betting options.

Is there any Parimatch football betting bonus available for users?

Yes, the sportsbook offers a bonus of up to ₹30,000 plus ₹250 free bets to football enthusiasts. You can also claim several other bonuses that are specifically offered at football events.