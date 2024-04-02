Parimatch Sign Up: How to Create an Account?

This article will give you information on how to sign up on Parimatch, how to verify your account, Parimatch sign up bonus and much more.

Parimatch Sign Up - Step By Step

There are three different modes whereby a new user can complete the Parimatch sign up process.

Go to the operator’s website and click on the “registration” tab on the homepage. In the pop-up that appears, input the requisite personal details. These include your currency of choice, phone number, and designated password. Don’t forget to opt-in for the bonus offer by entering the Parimatch bonus code GOALPARI. Click on the relevant boxes to confirm that you are over 18 years and that you agree to the terms and conditions. Thereafter, on clicking on ‘sign up,’ an OTP will be sent to you on your phone. Once you input the OTP, the account will get activated. Thereafter, you will have to provide personal details. These include your names (first and last), date of birth, and residential location. You must also provide a secret question and its answer. Once you save these details, the process will be completed.

Parimatch Online Account Verification Process

Users cannot withdraw money from their sportsbook accounts unless they verify their accounts. Also, such verification will help users to protect their banking and other personal information.

The account verification process is a simple one that involves a few easy steps:

On the Parimatch website, you will find your user icon on the home page. Click on it. A new window will open, where you must click on the button marked ‘personal data.” Next you must choose ‘account confirmation’ on a drop-down menu that appears. After choosing from the verification methods offered, adhere to the instructions. (Indian users can opt for Aadhar Card as your proof of identity.) On the next page that opens, upload colour photos of good-quality in which you hold the identity proof next to your face. Additionally, upload photos of the identity proof by itself.

Documents required to verify the Online Parimatch Account

Apart from your Aadhar card, you can use other photo documents such as a driving license or passport. You can also provide a bank account statement or a utility bill.

How Can I Sign up on the Parimatch App?

The Parimatch sign-up process on the app is the same as the registration process on the operator’s mobile site. However, you must download the app onto your Android or iOS device.

The following steps will help you to complete the Parimatch registration process on the app:

On the app, click on the ‘register’ tab. Input your chosen currency, chosen password and phone number in the designated fields. Confirm that you are over 18 and that you consent to the terms, by ticking the relevant boxes. Enter the six-digit code received on your phone to confirm the Parimatch registration.

Parimatch Sign Up Bonus

New users can avail a Parimatch sign-up bonus of 150% up to a maximum of ₹30,000. New users, residents of India above 18, can qualify for the bonus by depositing at least ₹200. To avail the offer, you can apply the Parimatch promo code.

Before withdrawing the Parimatch sign up bonus, users must wager 16 times the bonus in single bets attracting odds of 1.7 or more. The Parimatch sign up offer is subject to general terms and conditions published on the bookmaker’s site. New users can also avail a free bet of ₹250 if they make a minimum deposit of ₹500.

In my view, this Parimatch sign up offer compares favourably with those of rival bookmakers. The maximum amount (₹30,000) is relatively large. The minimum qualifying deposit of ₹200 is relatively low. The free bet offer is an additional incentive.

All this will encourage newbie users to experience online betting without having to risk too much money. The validity period is long enough to allow the users to fulfil the wagering requirement which is not very stringent.

Parimatch Registration Bonus Terms & Conditions

The main terms and conditions of the Parimatch sign up bonus offer are as follows:

Users can use the bonus promotion just once within 14 days of registering for an account.

The validity of the promotion is limited to a user’s first deposit.

Under the wagering requirement, users must place 16 times the bonus amount in single bets with odds of 1.7.

The wager of bonus funds is limited to sports events.

The offer is subject to general terms and conditions specified on the operator’s site.

Parimatch India Login: Step-by-Step

After you register you can do a Parimatch sign in by using the following steps:

Visit the Parimatch website and click on the login tab on the home page. Input your username or email ID or phone number that you used when you registered. Input the password you chose when you registered. The icon at the right hand top corner of the homepage will confirm when the Parimatch sign in is successful.

Things to Watch Out for During Parimatch Sign Up Process

You must satisfy some conditions before you can begin the sign up:

You must be at least 18 years of age.

You must be a resident of India.

You cannot open more than one account. If you do so, the operator can block all your accounts.

Any information you enter must be authentic, whether it’s your first or last names, or your birth-date, among others. If you enter false information, the operator will not allow you to complete the account verification process or to withdraw money.

Parimatch Registration: Pros and Cons

In my view, the Parimatch India sign-up has a few pluses as well as a few minuses:

Pros

Quick registration process

Parimatch sign up offer comparable with the best in the industry

Low qualifying deposit for welcome bonus

Cons

Slow verification process

Parimatch Sign Up Summary: My Final Take

My Parimatch India sign-up process was much smoother than I expected. To begin with the whole process was over within minutes. This was much faster than what I had experienced at other betting sites in the past. I was able to login on Parimatch with ease.

I made it a point to begin the account verification process immediately after registration. To that end, I uploaded a picture of my Aadhar Card along with a selfie holding the card next to my face. I also sent a bank statement as additional proof of my residential address.

My only complaint is that the verification process took a relative long time to complete. However, once the process was over, it was smooth sailing.

I had heard that the brand was becoming increasingly popular in the country. I was not surprised when I saw the welcome bonus offer – a 150% match deposit offer up to ₹30,000. The free bet of ₹250 (on a minimum qualifying deposit of ₹500) was an additional attraction.

Parimatch Sign Up FAQs

How do I sign up on Parimatch?

You can register by clicking on the registration tab on Parimatch website. Thereafter enter personal information as required. This must include your password, phone number and preferred currency.

Click on the relevant boxes to confirm that you are 18 and that you agree to the terms. Next, click on ‘sign up’ to receive an OTP on your phone. Activate the registration by entering the OTP. Complete the process by entering additional personal information.

Is Parimatch registration legal in India?

In the absence of any federal laws to the contrary, betting online is deemed legal in India. Hence registering on Parimatch is legal.

How much is the Parimatch sign up bonus?

The Parimatch sign up bonus is a 150% match deposit bonus up to ₹30,000.

What is the Parimatch sign up bonus code?

The Parimatch sign up bonus code is GOALPARI.

What documents are required to verify the Parimatch account?

To verify a user account, the user must provide a photo identity proof and address proof. The id proof could be the user’s Aadhar Card, driving licence, or passport. The address proof could be a bank statement or utility bill.

What to do if I forget the Parimatch login password?

On the Parimatch log in page, click on 'forgot password.' On the restore password pop-up page, enter your phone number to receive an SMS code. Once you confirm the code, you will be allowed to change the password.