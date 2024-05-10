Fulham vs Manchester City Predictions and Betting Tips: Manchester City to edge closer towards a fourth consecutive title

Explore our predictions and betting tips for Fulham’s Premier League fixture against Manchester City, including 2.60 odds on the goal range.

Manchester City are on the cusp of making history yet again. The Cityzens are three wins away from landing an unprecedented fourth league title in as many years.

After the disappointment of being knocked out of the Champions League, Pep Guardiola’s troops will want to secure the league and cup double at the very least.

They travel to Craven Cottage on Saturday afternoon to square off with Fulham and a win here takes them top of the table, two points clear of Arsenal who play on Sunday.

Fulham don’t have much more to play for this season. They can climb one or two places in the standings but with time running out, it seems unlikely.

The west London outfit’s last win against City came in 2009, suggesting that the champions could romp home on Saturday afternoon.

Fulham vs Manchester City Betting Tips

Matchbet & both teams to score - Manchester City & Yes @ 2.31 with Parimatch

Winning margin - Manchester City to win by three or more goals @ 2.18 with Parimatch

Goal range - 4-5 goals @ 2.60 with Parimatch

All odds are courtesy of Parimatch, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

City domination of this fixture

Manchester City have beaten Fulham in each of their last 15 meetings across all competitions. The last time they failed to win was in 2011 when they drew 2-2.

The champions are also on a 20-game unbeaten run in the Premier League, nine on the road. Meanwhile, the hosts only won one of their last seven league games.

The Cottagers have failed to register a victory at home in the last three matches, a worrying statistic for Fulham fans and those in north London.

However, Marco Silva’s team should get joy in the final third as City are slightly porous at the back away from home, conceding 18 goals at an average of 1.06 goals per game.

Rodrigo Muniz is the biggest threat for the hosts and after blanking last weekend, he could get on the scoresheet in front of the Fulham faithful.

Fulham vs Manchester City Betting Tip 1: Matchbet & both teams to score - Manchester City & Yes @ 2.31 with Parimatch

In the mood

Guardiola's charges have been rampant recently, something we’ve come to expect from the Manchester City juggernaut in the latter part of the season.

Eight of all their victories this term have been by three or more goals. Four of their last six league wins came by a winning margin of at least three goals.

When they’re in the mood as Erling Haaland demonstrated last week against Wolves, not many can stop them.

Unfortunately, Fulham may be on the receiving end of an unwanted scoreline.

Fulham vs Manchester City Betting Tip 2: Winning margin - Manchester City to win by three or more goals @ 2.18 with Parimatch

Demolition job

The blue half of Manchester are on a run of six consecutive wins in the Premier League. Five of those saw them score four or more goals.

City’s most popular scorelines this term have been 5-1 and 3-1 victories, occurring three times each.

The Cityzens won 5-1 last week against Wolves and a month ago against Luton. All signs are pointing to Fulham demolition job on Saturday lunchtime.

Fulham vs Manchester City Betting Tip 3: Goal range - 4-5 goals @ 2.60 with Parimatch