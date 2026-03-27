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Fenerbahce SK v OGC Nice - UEFA Europa League 2025/26 League Phase MD2Getty Images Sport
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Where to watch Fenerbache today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Fenerbahce
Super Lig
Europa League
TV Guide & Streaming

Everything you need to know about how to watch Fenerbahce in the Turkish Super Lig and all major competitions

Fenerbahce came into existence in 1907 when Nurizade Ziya Songulen, Sevkipasazade Ayetullah, and Samipasazade Necip Okaner founded the club in the Kadikoy district of Istanbul. They initially adapted the yellow and white colors but later shifted to their iconic yellow and navy blue colors.

In 1911-12, they won their first Istanbul Football League, staying undefeated throughout. Sharing intense rivalry with Galatasaray, Fenerbahce have won the Turkish Super Lig (19 times since 1959) and previously the Turkish Football Championship a total of 28 times. They are often regarded as the most successful club in the history of Turkish soccer.

In this article, GOAL brings to you all the necessary information regarding Fenerbahce's upcoming matches and broadcast in the USA.

Upcoming Fenerbahce TV schedule

READ MORE: Where to watch and live stream Turkish Super Lig soccer

Where to watch Fenerbahce across the globe

One of the best clubs in Turkey, Fenerbahce's Super Lig matches in the USA are accessible through platforms like beIN SPORTS Connect (also for domestic cups) and Fanatiz. However, GOAL recommends Fubo due to its hassle-free nature and compatibility. You can easily access a five-day trial before taking up a subscription.

Watch Fenerbahce's matches with Fubo
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Their Europa League matches can be streamed on Paramount+

For the fans outside the USA, GOAL has compiled a list of regions and broadcasters for you. Please find it below:

Country / RegionBroadcaster
TurkeybeIN SPORTS Turkey, TRT Spor
CanadaFubo
AustraliaStan Sport, beIN SPORTS Connect
UKBT Sport, ITV (select matches), ViX (streaming for UEFA competitions)
USAbeIN SPORTS Connect, Fanatiz, Fubo

 In case you face any geographical constraints, feel free to use ExpressVPN, a VPN service that GOAL recommends very highly to its users.

Watch Fenerbahce's matches anywhere in the world with ExpressVPN
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Where to watch Fenerbahce with Spanish commentary

Fenerbahce's Super Lig and domestic cup games can be watched in Spanish via beIN SPORTS en Espanol. Meanwhile, the Europa League matches can be streamed on Universo Deportes and Paramount+ Espanol. 

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