Where to watch and live stream English Carabao Cup soccer

Known by many names over the years, the English Carabao Cup is one of the most stories knockout competitions in all of European soccer.

Bringing clubs together from all four tiers of the English Football League system, the competition offers clubs an early season opportunity at silverware.

Here, GOAL tells you everything you need to know about how to watch the Carabao Cup this season.

Upcoming Carabao Cup TV schedule

READ MORE:Where to watch and live stream English Premier League soccer

Where to watch Carabao Cup for free

Carabao Cup soccer games are streamed live on Paramount+ who offer new customers a free seven day trial.

Occasional games are also shown on TV channels CBS Sports Network, which can be found on other streaming services, such as Fubo and DirecTV, who both offer five day free trials.

Where to watch Carabao Cup with Spanish commentary

Unfortunately, Spanish commentary on Carabao Cup games is not available on Paramount+.

Where to watch Carabao Cup worldwide

For information on how to watch Carabao Cup games around the world, check out the table below.

Country / Region TV / Streaming UK & Ireland Sky Sports / ITV Mexico Disney+ Australia & New Zealand beIN Sports Connect MENA beIN Sports Canada DAZN LATAM Disney+

If you're abroad and wanting to watch the latest Carabao Cup games, you can bypass geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).