How to watch UFC 324: Gaethje vs Pimblett, full fight card, streaming links & more

Amazingly, by the time UFC 324 gets underway in Las Vegas this weekend, it will have been seven long weeks since the last standout/numbered event (UFC 323: Dvalishvili vs Yan 2). Thankfully, we are back at the T-Mobile Arena and kick the 2026 UFC schedule off with an absolutely cracking card from the entertainment capital of the world. Two of the sport’s biggest characters, Justin Gaethie and Paddy Pimblett, clash in the top of the bill bout, with the interim lightweight championship on the line. The winner is also likely to get a mouthwatering match-up with the lightweight king, Ilia Topuria, later in the year.

As well as having a stellar line-up, UFC 324 will also be a momentous occasion for MMA fans and viewers in the United States. It’s the dawn of a new broadcasting era for UFC, with the MMA worldwide leader signing a new 7-year media rights deal with Paramount, which means all numbered pay-per-view events will now be streamed live on Paramount+.

Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett, who honed his skills in ‘Cage Warriors’ in the UK, has been making headlines ever since he arrived on the UFC scene in 2021. Following three successive ‘performance of the night’ victories on ‘UFC Fight Night’ cards, he shifted up a gear, adding four more scalps during numbered UFC nights. The Liverpool fighter’s latest triumph, his seventh straight UFC success, came against former Bellator champ, Michael Chandler, at UFC 314 last April. It was an impressive stoppage win, but Pimblett knows he must keep learning and developing if he is going to make further progression.

This weekend, the rising British star cranks up the intensity level a further notch as he features in the main event of a Dana White promotion for the first time. The Scouse sensation has always had the gift of the gab, but can he now walk the walk in the full-on glare of the spotlight, with a huge global audience watching?

Standing on the opposite side of the octagon to Pimblett is Justin Gaethie. ‘The Highlight’, who hails from Arizona, may have only fought twice in the past 21 months, but he remains a very dangerous competitor. At 37 years of age, this could be the MMA legend’s final quest for glory. Gaethie has mixed with the best in the business during his long 9-year UFC career, including the likes of Dustin Poirier, Donald Cerrone, Tony Ferguson, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Max Holloway. He hasn’t always finished on top, but you can always guarantee that Gaethie is primed and ready to go to war when required.

Elsewhere on the first big UFC card of 2026, two top-5 ranked bantamweights, Sean O'Malley and Song Yadong, lock horns in the co-main event. O’Malley, a former bantamweight belt-holder, aims to propel himself back into the title picture after suffering back-to-back defeats to Merab Dvalishvili. Dvalishvili, of course, lost his crown to Petr Yan last month.

Let GOAL give you all the vital information you need to know ahead of UFC 324: Gaethje vs Pimblett, including the full card details and how you can watch or stream all the action live.

When is UFC 324: Gaethje vs Pimblett?

Date Saturday, January 24 Location T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, United States Prelims start time The Paramount+ show starts at 6pm ET (11am GMT on TNT Sports PPV) Main event walks 11pm ET / 4am GMT (Sunday)



The T-Mobile Arena is a multi-purpose indoor venue in Paradise, Nevada. Opened in 2016, it is the home arena of ice hockey outfit, the Vegas Golden Knights of NHL fame and is situated on the Las Vegas Strip. It's hosted various sports and entertainment events over recent years, including MMA, boxing, and wrestling. The UFC signed a long-term tenancy agreement back in 2017, under which it agreed to host multiple events each and every year at the arena.

This will be the sixth time the UFC has visited the T-Mobile Arena in the past year, having already been there for the following events:

UFC 323: Dvalishvili vs Yan 2 (Dec 6, 2025)

UFC 320: Ankalaev vs Pereira 2 (Oct 4, 2025)

UFC 317: Topuria vs Oliveira (Jun 28, 2025)

UFC on ESPN: Machado Garry vs Prates (Apr 26, 2025)

UFC 313: Pereira vs. Ankalaev (Mar 8, 2025)

🇺🇸 How to watch UFC 324: Gaethje vs Pimblett in the US

In the United States, Gaethje vs Pimblett and all the fights on the UFC 324 card will be broadcast live on Paramount+. It’s the first time since the UFC put pen to paper on a 7-year media rights deal with Paramount that a numbered card has appeared on the subscription streaming service.

‘Essential Plan’ Paramount+ subscribers will be able to access every single UFC event, including the marquee numbered PPV cards and all UFC Fight Nights. The Essential Plan costs $8.99 per month (or $89.99 if you sign up for an annual subscription).

There’s also the ‘Premium Plan’, which is slightly more costly at $13.99 per month (or $139.99 for an annual subscription). However, it does offer the benefit of being almost ad-free compared to the Essential Plan and packs in all SHOWTIME content and all CBS live sports coverage.

🇬🇧 How to watch UFC 324: Gaethje vs Pimblett in the UK

UFC 324 will be exclusively live on TNT Sports Box Office in the UK and costs £19.99. Viewers can live stream the card on discovery+ or watch via TNT Sports Box Office on Sky, BT, and Virgin Media platforms. You don't need to be a TNT Sports subscriber to buy the event. TNT Sports Box Office events are available to purchase and watch through BT Sports or in the discovery+ app – on smart TVs, computers, or mobile devices.

How to watch UFC 324: Gaethje vs Pimblett from anywhere with a VPN

If UFC 324 isn't available to watch live in your area or if you're travelling, you can use a VPN to tune into the action from wherever you are. A VPN creates a secure connection that lets you bypass geographical restrictions and access your favourite streaming services from anywhere.

Last-minute UFC 324: Gaethje vs Pimblett tickets

If you are lucky enough to be in Vegas or are planning to attend UFC 324: Gaethje vs Pimblett, tickets are available here:

UFC 324: Gaethje vs Pimblett Fight Card

Main Card

Weight class Fight Lightweight Justin Gaethje vs Paddy Pimblett Bantamweight Sean O'Malley vs Song Yadong Heavyweight Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs Derrick Lewis Women's Flyweight Natalia Silva vs Rose Namajunas Featherweight Arnold Allen vs Jean Silva

Justin Gaethje MMA stats

Age: 37

37 Height: 5 ft 11 in

5 ft 11 in Reach: 70 in

70 in Total fights: 31

31 Record: 26-5

Paddy Pimblett MMA stats