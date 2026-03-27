Where to watch and live stream English Premier League soccer

The English Premier League is home to some of the biggest clubs and names in world soccer.

Renowned for its intensity and competitivity, the Premier League has an ever-growing audience around the world and the United States.

Here, GOAL equips everything you need to know about how to watch upcoming EPL games.

Upcoming Premier League TV schedule

Where to watch English Premier League with Spanish commentary

Spanish language speakers who want to watch Premier League action have the choice to do so on Peacock.

TV channel Universo is another choice for Spanish speakers. While Universo doesn't broadcast all Premier League games, they do generally air the biggest encounters of the weekend.

Universo is available to stream online using services like Fubo, Sling TV and DirecTV.

How to watch Premier League games for free

Unfortunately, Peacock does not provide a free trial. However, other streaming services that broadcast Premier League games do.

Fubo currently offers a 7 day free trial, while DIrecTV has one for five days.

Where to watch English Premier League worldwide

Rights to the English Premier League are exclusive to NBC in the United States.

On most weekends, games are split up across streaming service Peacock and TV channels USA Network and NBC.

Country Broadcaster Canada Fubo UK Sky Sports, Discovery+ Australia Stan Sport India Star Sports MENA beIN Sports South America ESPN / Disney+

If you're abroad and wanting to watch the latest English Premier League game, you do so by accessing streaming services ordinarily geo-blocked to a specific location by using a Virtual Private Network.

READ MORE:The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports in 2025

English Premier League tickets

For fans seeking tickets to sold-out games or specific fixtures, StubHub offers a reliable resale platform. StubHub provides a wide selection of English Premier League tickets for all price points, ensuring fans can find seats for matches across the UK. All tickets on StubHub are backed by a 100% guarantee, offering peace of mind for buyers.

English Premier League kits

For fans looking to show their support in style, Fanatics offers an extensive range of official English Premier League kits. Shop authentic home, away, and third shirts from your favourite club, all available directly from Fanatics.com - your trusted source for genuine football merchandise.