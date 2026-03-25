Where to watch FC Copenhagen today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Founded in 1992 as a result of a merger between two Copenhagen sides, FC Copenhagen have quickly laid claim to the title of Danish soccer's most successful club.

Throughout the years, the club has been home to notable Danish talents like Thomas Delaney and William Kvist, and former US international Carlos Bocanegra, who helped grow the club's reputation beyond Scandinavia.

Here, GOAL tells you everything you need to know about how to watch FC Copenhagen's next game right here in the United States.

Upcoming FC Copenhagen TV schedule

READ MORE: Where to watch Denmark today? Live streams and TV channels

Where to watch FC Copenhagen in Denmark

If you are in Denmark and you've stumbled across this article, the next place you are likely to find the next FC Copenhagen game is on Viaplay.

Where to watch FC Copenhagen for free

CBS' official streaming platform Paramount+ is the official home of the UEFA Champions League and other UEFA-run competitions here in the United States.

New customers can take advantage of a free seven day trial of the service before deciding on whether to commit to a subscription.

Where to watch FC Copenhagen worldwide

FC Copenhagen supporters located around the world can find the broadcasters their next game is most likely to be found in the table below.

For a specific upcoming FC Copenhagen soccer game, please check your local listings.

If you are currently outside of the country and you would like to watch the next upcoming FC Copenhagen soccer game on your preferred streaming platform, you can bypass geo-restrictions using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports