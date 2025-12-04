United States World Cup 2026 tickets: Dates, fixtures, prices & more

While soccer may not be seen as the most glamorous sport in North America, when the FIFA World Cup comes to town, football fever always grips the population.

Fans are destined to come out in their droves in support of the United States whenever they take to the pitch, and Sofi Stadium (Los Angeles) and Lumen Field (Seattle) are expecting crowds of 70,000 for the Stars and Stripes' group games. Tickets for the co-hosts' encounters may be in high demand, but there are still opportunities to secure seats.

The FIFA World Cup is returning to North America for the first time since USA'94. Despite soccer's relative lack of popularity in the host nation thirty years ago, it proved to be one of the most successful World Cups ever, breaking attendance records for both average matches and overall attendance.

Can the United States produce the goods on home turf in the summer? Let GOAL take you through all the latest World Cup 2026 ticket information, including how you can secure seats and how much they cost.

When is the FIFA World Cup 2026?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place from June 11 to July 19, 2026, spanning 16 host cities in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

104 matches will be played over 34 days across North America. For the first time, the tournament will feature 48 teams and be jointly hosted by three nations.

The host cities for the FIFA World Cup 2026 are as follows:

Canada: Toronto and Vancouver

Toronto and Vancouver Mexico: Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Monterrey

Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Monterrey United States: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Seattle

What is the United States’ World Cup 2026 group schedule?

Similar to their route to the Round of 16 stage at South Africa 2010, the United States would draw with England and remain unbeaten during the group phase of the 2022 World Cup.

In fact, the Stars and Stripes have only failed to progress to the knockouts on one occasion in their past five Finals appearances.

What awaits them this time around? Check out their group phase matches below:

Date Fixture Venue Tickets Friday, June 12 USA vs TBC SoFi Stadium (Los Angeles) Tickets Friday, June 19 USA vs TBC Lumen Field (Seattle) Tickets Thursday, June 25 USA vs TBC SoFi Stadium (Los Angeles) Tickets

When to buy United States World Cup 2026 tickets

Supporters have several opportunities to purchase tickets for matches involving the United States, via the FIFA website, between now and the big kick-off in June.

While various sales phases have already taken place, such as the ‘Visa Presale Draw’ (September) and the ‘Early Ticket Draw’ (October), there are a couple more to come as shown below:

Random Selection Draw

Following the FIFA World Cup 2026 draw on December 5, the next phase of ticket sales commences.

During this phase, fans will be able to submit applications for specific matches once the group-stage matchups have been revealed.

Last-Minute Sales Phase

Closer to the tournament (Spring 2026), fans will be able to purchase any remaining tickets on a first-come, first-served basis.

FIFA hasn’t said how many tickets will be released or for which games, but you can expect limited availability and quick sellouts.

To purchase tickets, you must visit the official FIFA ticketing portal and register for an account. You can then log in to your FIFA account and check out ticket availability.

Secondary Marketplaces

Nearer the time, and if tickets sell out (which they are likely to), fans can also take to the secondary marketplace on websites like StubHub, where fan-to-fan resale will be available with fluctuating prices.

Where to buy United States World Cup 2026 tickets?

The primary and most reliable place to secure seats for United States matches is the official FIFA ticketing portal, where all World Cup tickets are first released.

Fans must register for a FIFA ID to participate in the various sales phases, which include early presales, random-selection draws, and later first-come, first-served releases.

Beyond initial releases, FIFA also operates its own official Resale and Exchange Marketplace. This is the only FIFA-approved platform for fans looking to resell or purchase already sold-out tickets.

Availability on the resale platform is often limited and sporadic, especially as matches approach, but it remains the safest option for purchasing tickets outside the primary sales phases. For fans in Mexico, a dedicated Exchange Marketplace (Mercado de Intercambio) handles local resale transactions under the same official safeguards.

For those who miss out on FIFA’s official windows or need tickets for specific dates or cities, secondary ticketing websites like StubHub or Ticombo will also list World Cup tickets. These platforms offer more flexibility, but generally at significantly higher prices due to demand-driven resale markets.

Fans considering third-party marketplaces should proceed cautiously, as unofficial resellers carry risks related to authenticity, transfer validity, and inflated pricing. It’s important to rely only on reputable platforms with strong buyer guarantees and clear refund policies.

United States World Cup 2026 tickets: How much do they cost?

Match tickets for the United States’ FIFA World Cup 2026 group matches are split into the following categories:

Category 1: The most expensive, located in the lower seating tier.

The most expensive, located in the lower seating tier. Category 2: Spans both upper and lower tiers outside Category 1 areas.

Spans both upper and lower tiers outside Category 1 areas. Category 3: Mainly in the upper tier, beyond Categories 1 and 2.

Mainly in the upper tier, beyond Categories 1 and 2. Category 4: The most affordable, located in the upper tier outside the other categories.

Prices are likely to fluctuate throughout the various ticket release/sales phases. Estimates are shown below:

Stage Ticket price range Group Stage (US, Canada & Mexico matches) $75 - $2,735 Round of 32 $105 - $750 Round of 16 $170 - $980 Quarter-finals $275 - $1,775 Semi-finals $420 - $3,295 Final $2,030 - $7,875

What to expect from United States in the World Cup 2026?

The United States itself progressed from its 1994 group before bowing out bravely in the Round of 16 to eventual World Cup winners Brazil. Bebeto’s second-half strike was all that separated the sides.

The Stars and Stripes have come on leaps and bounds since then, qualifying for every World Cup bar the 2018 one. They reached the Round of 16 stage on three further occasions (2010, 2014 & 2022) and surprised many by getting to the quarter-finals in 2002.

The United States will be hoping for further improvement under the guidance of Mauricio Pochettino. They made a huge statement of intent when appointing the former Tottenham Hotspur, Paris Saint-Germain, and Chelsea boss in September 2024.

Despite a sluggish period in the early part of 2025, where they lost four games in a row, the Stars and Stripes have picked up impressively of late, losing just two of their last twelve starts, recording wins against the likes of Japan, Australia, Paraguay, and Uruguay during that run.

How to get United States World Cup 2026 hospitality tickets

You can experience the best of the FIFA World Cup 2026 with complete hospitality packages for United States matches featuring premium tickets, food & beverage, and beyond, which are available across all three host nations.

Packages are available as follows:

Venue Series

Watch every match at the venue of your choice.

Includes 4-9 matches, depending on venue

All match days and stages are eligible

Hospitality options: Pitchside Lounge, VIP, Trophy Lounge, Champions Club, FIFA Pavilion

Starting at $8,275 USD / per person

Private Suites and Platinum Access are also available for corporate or VIP groups looking for the most exclusive options.

What are the FIFA World Cup 2026 venues?

Back in June 2022, the sixteen FIFA World Cup 2026 host cities were announced (two in Canada, three in Mexico, and eleven in the United States). Check out those cities and the stadiums that will be used as venues below: