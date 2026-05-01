It is very common to hear the United States men's national team and the United States women's national team referred to as USMNT and USWNT, respectively.

But if you’re scrolling through social media or reading match reports on GOAL, you won't just see USA. You’ll see USMNT and USWNT.

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup landing on American soil in just a few weeks, the global spotlight is fixed on the Stars and Stripes.

Why are the United States soccer teams called USMNT & USWNT?

Here is the insider breakdown of why these acronyms dominate the conversation and what you need to know as the world descends on the U.S.

The most practical reason is linguistic efficiency.

In a world of fast-paced commentary and character limits, saying "The United States Men’s National Team" is a 10-syllable marathon.

Imagine commentators having to say 'the United States men's national team' or journalists having to mention 'United States women's national team' each time. It is hence concise and convenient to use USMNT and USWNT.

In that sense, of course, every team has its short name. However, it is uncommon to hear someone calling out 'SNT' for the 'Spanish national team' - which would also boil down to the popularity of the sport locally. And then, saying 'Italian national team' is not necessarily as much of a mouthful, either.

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The distinction between men's and women's teams

Unlike many nations where the national team historically defaulted to the men’s side, the U.S. landscape is unique. The USWNT isn't just a secondary program - they are four-time World Cup winners and the gold standard of the sport.

In the U.S., you cannot say the national team and assume people know which one you mean.

Since the historic equal pay settlement, U.S. Soccer has leaned into a "One Nation. One Team." branding strategy. The acronyms provide a symmetrical way to celebrate both squads as equals.

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Why US and not America?

While people often refer to the country as America, FIFA recognizes over 50 member nations across the Americas.

Competing in CONCACAF (North, Central American, and Caribbean Association Football), using US is a mark of geographic precision.

As the US co-hosts the 2026 tournament with Mexico and Canada, maintaining that specific US identity is more important than ever for regional clarity.

What are the nicknames of the USMNT & USWNT?

The Stars and Stripes: The definitive nickname for both teams. The 2026 kits, recently unveiled by Nike, lean heavily into this nostalgia, featuring a 'Stripes' home kit and a 'Stars' away kit that nod to the iconic 1994 designs.

The definitive nickname for both teams. The 2026 kits, recently unveiled by Nike, lean heavily into this nostalgia, featuring a 'Stripes' home kit and a 'Stars' away kit that nod to the iconic 1994 designs. The Yanks: You’ll hear this more from visiting fans or international journalists. Locally, it’s seen as a bit old school.

You’ll hear this more from visiting fans or international journalists. Locally, it’s seen as a bit old school. The Gals / The Nats: You might hear these in deep-cut fan circles, but they haven't achieved the mainstream status of the acronyms.

Anything to do with TMNT?

While the acronyms are the "official" shorthand, the teams do have more poetic nicknames.

For fans of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT) in the Americas and worldwide, the acronym might sound very similar, but there is no indication to suggest that TMNT is the inspiration behind the United States men's national team called USMNT. It could only be incidental.