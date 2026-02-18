How to get Tottenham Hotspur 2025-26 tickets: Upcoming fixtures, ticket prices & season ticket information

The 2024/25 campaign proved to be one of the most interesting seasons in the history of Tottenham Hotspur Football Club. The thousands who packed the North London venue week in, week out, rode a rollercoaster of emotion for nigh on ten months. The Tottenham faithful are now prepared to do it all again.

Another dramatic season is on the cards for Tottenham, with Champions League football a further wondrous addition to the mix. Can Spurs use their European success as a foundation to build on this season? You could be at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in person to find out.

Let GOAL give you all the information you need, including upcoming fixtures, ticket prices, and more.

Upcoming Tottenham Hotspur 2025/26 fixtures

Below, you can find Tottenham's upcoming home fixtures for the 2025/26 season:

Date Fixture Competition Tickets Sun 22 Feb 2026 vs Arsenal (H) Premier League Tickets Sun 1 Mar 2026 at Fulham (A) Premier League Tickets Thu 5 Mar 2026 vs Crystal Palace (H) Premier League Tickets 10/11 Mar 2026 TBD (Away Leg) Champions League R16 Tickets Sun 15 Mar 2026 at Liverpool (A) Premier League Tickets 17/18 Mar 2026 TBD (Home Leg) Champions League R16 Tickets Sun 22 Mar 2026 vs Nottingham Forest (H) Premier League Tickets 7/8 Apr 2026 Potential Quarter-Final UEFA Champions League Tickets Sat 11 Apr 2026 at Sunderland (A) Premier League Tickets 14/15 Apr 2026 Potential Quarter-Final UEFA Champions League Tickets Sat 18 Apr 2026 vs Brighton & Hove Albion (H) Premier League Tickets Sat 25 Apr 2026 at Wolves (A) Premier League Tickets 28/29 Apr 2026 Potential Semi-Final UEFA Champions League Tickets Sat 2 May 2026 at Aston Villa (A) Premier League Tickets 5/6 May 2026 Potential Semi-Final UEFA Champions League Tickets Sat 9 May 2026 vs Leeds United (H) Premier League Tickets Sun 17 May 2026 at Chelsea (A) Premier League Tickets Sun 24 May 2026 vs Everton (H) Premier League Tickets Sat 30 May 2026 Potential Final UEFA Champions League Tickets

How to buy Tottenham Hotspur 2025/26 tickets?

Multiple ticketing options are in place for Tottenham games, from individual match passes to season tickets and additional hospitality packages. You can typically purchase these through the club's official ticket portal, which can be found on their website.

British football clubs tend to allocate tickets in three stages:

First to season ticket holders Then, to club members, who are often ranked by loyalty points from previous purchases Finally, to the public in the ‘General Sale’ period.

One Hotspur is the entry-level Spurs Membership, which is open to everyone and costs £45 for the season. Tottenham One Hotspur + Membership. The level above basic membership is ‘One Hotspur +’, which costs £55 for the season, and it has several additional benefits on top of the basic package, including a 24-hour priority ticket window and a place on the waiting list for a Spurs Season Ticket.

While the official portal is the safest way for supporters to purchase Sheffield United tickets, those looking to attend a match may wish to consider secondary sites such as LiveFootballTickets, where tickets are currently available from £49.

How much are Tottenham Hotspur 2025/26 tickets?

For those wishing to purchase Tottenham tickets at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on a match-by-match basis, adult prices range from £38 to £109 when you buy them directly through the club. The price fluctuates depending on who the opponents are and where you sit in the stadium.

Prices vary across different match categories as follows:

Category A: (from £71-109) – vs Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Newcastle

(from £71-109) – vs Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Newcastle Category B: (from £49-96) – vs Aston Villa, Brentford, Brighton, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham & Leeds, Nottingham Forest and West Ham

(from £49-96) – vs Aston Villa, Brentford, Brighton, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham & Leeds, Nottingham Forest and West Ham Category C: (from £38-81) – vs Bournemouth, Burnley, Sunderland & Wolves

Concessions are available for seniors, young adults, and juniors and range from the following:

Senior (Over 65): £19 - £54

£19 - £54 Young Adult (18-21): £28.50 - £81.50

£28.50 - £81.50 Junior (Under 18): £19 - £54

Keep tabs on the club's official ticket portal for additional information about availability and prices. Tickets on secondary resale sites such as LiveFootballTickets are currently available from £49.

Tottenham Hotspur season tickets: Benefits, pricing, and availability

Getty Images

Tottenham announced a 6% rise for season tickets ahead of last season, with prices ranging from £856 to £2,147.

Those prices remain frozen for the forthcoming 2025/26 season. Generally, the price rises sharply the closer you get to the halfway line, and the closer you are to the middle of a stand. Even more expensive are ‘1882 Season Tickets’, at £2,367.

With sections located in the East, West and South Stands, these are essentially basic season tickets, but with a few extra perks such as access to private bars with complimentary drinks.

Discounts apply for Juniors up to the age of 18 (50%), Young Adults aged 18-21 (25%) and Seniors aged 66 and over (50%).

Excluding the approximately 50,000 current Tottenham season ticket holders, the waiting list is estimated to be around 80,000 long. You will need to be a member to join the waiting list; however, the basic ‘One Hotspur’ Membership won’t be enough to get you a spot on it. Instead, you have to go up a tier and be a ‘One Hotspur +’ member.

Every season, people can check to find out their place in the waiting list queue by logging into their e-ticketing account. To stay on the list, though, you have to renew your ‘One Hotspur +’ Membership every season, as if you cancel it at any time, you will lose your place in the queue.

What are Tottenham Hotspur hospitality tickets & packages?

Getty Images

Tottenham offer an extensive range of VIP premium tickets and packages for those who like to enjoy their football in a more relaxed and comfortable fashion. Whether you want to enjoy the very best view in the house in premium seats or fancy watching the match from an elevated viewpoint in Stratus, the club offers experiences galore to suit all budgets and tastes.

Here's a taste of what Tottenham has to offer on the hospitality front:

Premium Seats: The chance to watch football in stunning surroundings. You’ll spend the pre- and post-match period relaxing in the comfort of the club’s exclusive premium bars and lounges whilst taking in all of the action from some of the best seats in the house. (From £249 per person)

The chance to watch football in stunning surroundings. You’ll spend the pre- and post-match period relaxing in the comfort of the club’s exclusive premium bars and lounges whilst taking in all of the action from some of the best seats in the house. (From £249 per person) Broadcast Booth: Located close to the single-tier South stand, the Broadcast Booth combines private dining, comfort and convenience with a unique vantage point to watch the match. (From £399 per person)

Located close to the single-tier South stand, the Broadcast Booth combines private dining, comfort and convenience with a unique vantage point to watch the match. (From £399 per person) Stratus: You’ll enjoy stunning views of the pitch and across London from the highest vantage point in the stadium. The food and service are impeccable, and you’ll be treated to live music from the resident DJs. (From £349 per person)

You’ll enjoy stunning views of the pitch and across London from the highest vantage point in the stadium. The food and service are impeccable, and you’ll be treated to live music from the resident DJs. (From £349 per person) Loges Suites: Loges offer you the privacy and dining experience of a Suite, the ambience of a restaurant, plus great seats to watch the match. (From £549 per person)

Loges offer you the privacy and dining experience of a Suite, the ambience of a restaurant, plus great seats to watch the match. (From £549 per person) The Locker Room: Lovers of football and American football are in for a treat as the home team locker room, used by teams during NFL London Games, is transformed to create a unique and intimate matchday experience. This behind-the-scenes package is the ultimate way to walk in the footsteps of a professional NFL player, whilst soaking in competitive Premier League action. (From £549 per person)

Restaurant Packages (from £399 per person):

Stadium Social: A Mediterranean culinary experience within the heart of the stadium.

A Mediterranean culinary experience within the heart of the stadium. The Residency Grill: Classic-fine dining restaurant, which offers a top-quality menu, in a beautifully designed area. You will also all be seated in some of the best available spots in the stadium to create an unforgettable matchday experience.

Remember, however, more popular fixtures are likely to sell out their options sooner rather than later. The easiest way to ensure your place is to keep an eye on the hospitality section of the club’s site, so you know what your options are.

History of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in North London has been Tottenham's home ground since 2019.

With a capacity of 62,850, it is the 3rd largest football stadium in England after Wembley and Old Trafford. It's a multi-purpose stadium, which features the world's first dividing, retractable football pitch, which reveals a synthetic turf field underneath for NFL London Games, concerts and other events.

The venue’s most striking feature is the 17,500 continuous south stand – similar to Borussia Dortmund’s famous Yellow Wall – which has been designed to create a deafening atmosphere. At 34 degrees, the stand is set to the largest legal incline allowed at stadiums in the UK in order to bring fans closer to the pitch. Also referred to as the ‘wall of sound’, the front row of the stand is just 4.9 metres from the goal line.