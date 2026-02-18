Few sides can match the near-unparalleled success enjoyed by Real Madrid. Perennial contenders, if not champions, at home in La Liga and abroad in Europe, they’ve effectively won every major honour available to them. That success has seen them accumulate millions of supporters across the world who would dearly love to secure a seat at the Bernabeu to see the Los Blancos in live action.

If you’ve not been to the iconic Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid before, or you’re just very keen to go back, this season could be the perfect opportunity for you to live/relive your footballing fantasies. Let GOAL give you all the vital Real Madrid ticket information you need to know, including how much they cost, where you can buy them, and much more

Upcoming Real Madrid 2025/26 fixtures

Date Fixture Competition Tickets Sat 21 Feb 2026 at CA Osasuna (A) La Liga Tickets Wed 25 Feb 2026 vs Benfica (H) Champions League Play-off Tickets Mon 2 Mar 2026 vs Getafe (H) La Liga Tickets Sat 7 Mar 2026 at Celta de Vigo (A) La Liga Tickets 10/11 Mar 2026 TBD (Away Leg) Champions League R16* Tickets Sun 15 Mar 2026 vs Elche (H) La Liga Tickets Sun 22 Mar 2026 vs Atlético Madrid (H) La Liga (Derbi) Tickets Sun 5 Apr 2026 at Mallorca (A) La Liga Tickets Sun 12 Apr 2026 vs Girona (H) La Liga Tickets Sun 19 Apr 2026 at Real Betis (A) La Liga Tickets Wed 22 Apr 2026 vs Alavés (H) La Liga Tickets Sun 3 May 2026 at Espanyol (A) La Liga Tickets Sun 10 May 2026 at Barcelona (A) La Liga (El Clásico) Tickets Wed 13 May 2026 vs Real Oviedo (H) La Liga Tickets Sun 17 May 2026 at Sevilla (A) La Liga Tickets Sun 24 May 2026 vs Athletic Club (H) La Liga Tickets Sat 30 May 2026 Potential Final (N) Champions League Tickets

How to buy Real Madrid 2025/26 tickets?

Multiple ticketing options are in place for Real Madrid games, from individual match passes to hospitality packages.

To purchase tickets, the most reliable method is to go to Real Madrid’s official ticket portal. It’s worth checking the site regularly for ticket sales information, ticket release dates, and availability.

Tickets are often released online a few weeks before each match, and you may need to create an account and provide personal information. Being a club member also gives you priority when looking to secure seats for games at the Bernabeu.

For some of the less popular matches, there may be tickets left over after the Socios (stake-holding club members) and Madridista Premium members have had an opportunity to buy their seats.

As one of Spain’s and Europe’s biggest clubs, demand is unsurprisingly huge for Real Madrid fixtures, with tickets often selling out through official channels far in advance of matchdays.

If they are sold out, or you are looking to secure seats in advance of official release, or hoping to snap up last-minute tickets, you may wish to consider secondary retailers such as StubHub.

How much are Real Madrid 2025/26 tickets?

Getty Images

For those wishing to purchase Real Madrid tickets at the Bernabeu on a match-by-match basis, here's a breakdown:

Adult prices range from €75-€195 when you buy them directly through the club. The price fluctuates depending on who the opponents are and where you sit in the stadium.

when you buy them directly through the club. The price fluctuates depending on who the opponents are and where you sit in the stadium. High-demand fixtures like El Clásico, El Derbi Madrileno, or Champions League knockouts use dynamic pricing. So, face value Real Madrid ticket prices can climb to between €300 and €400+ for top Category 1 locations.

Keep tabs on the club's official ticket portal for additional information about availability and prices, and for last-minute tickets look to tickets on secondary sites such as StubHub.

Like most teams in La Liga, Real Madrid offers tiered pricing, based on age groups, including adult, junior, and senior categories, but these brackets differ from club to club.

In addition to those factors, seat location within the stadium significantly affects the ticket price, with premium views often commanding the highest cost. There are, of course, marquee matchups against big-name opponents, such as ‘El Clásico’ (Real Madrid vs Barcelona) and ‘El Derbi Madrileno’ (Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid), which fall into the highest tier, with prices rising accordingly.

Real Madrid hospitality tickets & packages: premium experience for fans

If you want to buy Real Madrid hospitality tickets, it’s worth checking out the club’s official site. Real Madrid offers an extensive range of VIP packages for those who like to enjoy their football in a more relaxed and comfortable fashion.

All VIP tickets for Real Madrid will include seats in the lateral East (Este) or West (Oeste) stands, with the best views of the match. These first-class perspectives will be matched with sublime dining at restaurants just a few steps from the stadium. Here are some of the options available:

Silver / Matchday Premium: off-site lounge (La Salle, NH Eurobuilding, Ochenta Grados), cocktail buffet and drinks 2–2.5 hours before kick-off, from €300 per match

off-site lounge (La Salle, NH Eurobuilding, Ochenta Grados), cocktail buffet and drinks 2–2.5 hours before kick-off, Gold Hospitality: in-stadium lounge near your seat, cocktail buffet & drinks 90 minutes before kickoff until 30 minutes after match, from €990 per match

in-stadium lounge near your seat, cocktail buffet & drinks 90 minutes before kickoff until 30 minutes after match, Seat Unique Premium (Champions League): longside Tribune seating, full hospitality, drinks & catering, from €775 per match

History of the Bernabeu

The Santiago Bernabeu is a retractable-roof stadium in Madrid. With a seating capacity of almost 80,000, it is the second-largest football stadium in Spain, and it's been the home of Real Madrid since its completion in 1947.

The Bernabeu is one of the world's most famous football venues and has hosted the final of the European Cup/UEFA Champions League on four occasions (1957, 1969, 1980 & 2010), as well as the 1982 FIFA World Cup Final, in which Italy beat West Germany 3-1.

Away from football, the Bernabeu has also hosted many international and homegrown musical legends over the years, including the likes of Julio Iglesias, Frank Sinatra, U2, Bruce Springsteen, the Rolling Stones, and, most recently, Taylor Swift during her record-breaking Eras Tour.