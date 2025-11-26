The 2025-26 Premier League has begun, so get ready for a blockbuster season of football. It's safe to say you can start planning your visits to Old Trafford to see the Manchester United squad play live.

The most decorated club of the Premier League era - having won the league a whopping 13 times - and still one of the sport’s true heavyweights, Manchester United remains one of the major teams in the Premier League, and one of football’s most globally celebrated sides.

Inexorably linked with the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson, whose 26-year reign brought 13 Premier League titles, two Champions League triumphs, and every other major honour, the Red Devils are still regarded by many as one of the biggest clubs in English football. Their worldwide fan base, storied rivalries, and iconic home at Old Trafford continue to define the club's stature.

But how can you get your hands on Premier League tickets to see Man Utd go up against the big players to get their hands on the Premier League trophy? GOAL has all the information on how to get tickets for your chance to see all your favourite players, live in the flesh.

What are Manchester United's fixtures for the 2025-26 Premier League season?

With the slate clean for the upcoming season, there are plenty of opportunities to get yourself down to Old Trafford to catch the Red Devils live in action. Below, you can find their upcoming home fixtures for the season ahead, all the way up to the end of December:

Date Fixture Tickets Sun, Nov 30 Crystal Palace (A) Tickets Wed, Dec 03 West Ham United (H) Tickets Sat, Dec 06 Wolverhampton Wanderers (A) Tickets Sat, Dec 13 AFC Bournemouth (H) Tickets Sat, Dec 20 Aston Villa (A) Tickets Sat, Dec 27 Newcastle United (H) Tickets Tue, Dec 30 Wolverhampton Wanderers (H) Tickets

How to buy Manchester United Premier League tickets?

Manchester United offers multiple ticketing options for Premier League matches, ranging from individual match tickets to season passes and hospitality packages. Most tickets can be purchased directly through the club’s official ticket portal on its website.

The main ways to secure a ticket to watch Manchester United play are:

Official Tickets via Manchester United: Tickets for Premier League matches are sold directly through the club’s official website. Access often depends on your membership level - Red, Silver, or Gold Members typically receive priority for ticket releases. This is the most secure and reliable way to buy.

Tickets for Premier League matches are sold directly through the club’s official website. Access often depends on your membership level - Red, Silver, or Gold Members typically receive priority for ticket releases. This is the most secure and reliable way to buy. Ticket Ballot System: For high-demand fixtures (such as games against Liverpool, Arsenal, or Manchester City), Manchester United runs a ticket ballot for Red Members. You enter the ballot, and if successful, you can purchase tickets at face value. This ensures fairness when demand exceeds supply.

For high-demand fixtures (such as games against Liverpool, Arsenal, or Manchester City), Manchester United runs a ticket ballot for Red Members. You enter the ballot, and if successful, you can purchase tickets at face value. This ensures fairness when demand exceeds supply. Official Ticket Exchange: If you miss out on the initial sale, Manchester United operates an official Ticket Exchange where season ticket holders can list seats they cannot use. These tickets are verified by the club, ensuring you still buy safely at face value.

If you miss out on the initial sale, Manchester United operates an official Ticket Exchange where season ticket holders can list seats they cannot use. These tickets are verified by the club, ensuring you still buy safely at face value. Secondary Tickets: Platforms such as LiveFootballTickets also offer last-minute tickets, often starting from around £70, although prices may vary.

How much are Manchester United Premier League Tickets?

For fans eager to watch Manchester United in Premier League action at Old Trafford, ticket prices can vary widely depending on the opponent, the seat location, and how the ticket is purchased.

The simplest way to buy a Premier League ticket is through Manchester United’s official ticket portal. However, these are usually reserved for official club members, and availability is very limited. United also uses a tiered pricing system based on the opponent, with Category A matches being the most expensive.

Typical official adult ticket prices through the members’ ballot or the club’s official Ticket Exchange usually fall within these ranges:

Category C Matches (Lower-demand opponents): £35 – £55

£35 – £55 Category B Matches (Mid-tier opponents): £45 – £75

£45 – £75 Category A Matches (High-demand opponents, e.g., Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal): £65 – £120+

Tickets purchased through Manchester United’s official Ticket Exchange (the club’s verified resale platform) are always sold at face value. This allows season ticket holders or members who can’t attend a game to resell their seats safely to other members.

If you miss out on official sales, secondary platforms like LiveFootballTickets are also options. Prices there fluctuate based on demand and can rise significantly in the run-up to big matches, with tickets often starting at around £70.

How to buy Manchester United season tickets?

A Manchester United season ticket is the only guaranteed way to ensure you can be there for every home game at Old Trafford during a Premier League season. It guarantees you a reserved seat and a spot in the stands for all the action.

Do note, however, that season tickets are not available to prospective new buyers at this given moment. Those who wish to obtain one must sign up for the club’s waiting list, where they will be informed as and when availability arises for purchases. You can also check out the latest season ticket prices on the Manchester United website.