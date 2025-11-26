This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Manchester United 2025-26 tickets: prices, premium & season ticket information

Watch the Red Devils live in action for the 2025/26 Premier League season

The 2025-26 Premier League has begun, so get ready for a blockbuster season of football. It's safe to say you can start planning your visits to Old Trafford to see the Manchester United squad play live.

The most decorated club of the Premier League era - having won the league a whopping 13 times - and still one of the sport’s true heavyweights, Manchester United remains one of the major teams in the Premier League, and one of football’s most globally celebrated sides.

Inexorably linked with the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson, whose 26-year reign brought 13 Premier League titles, two Champions League triumphs, and every other major honour, the Red Devils are still regarded by many as one of the biggest clubs in English football. Their worldwide fan base, storied rivalries, and iconic home at Old Trafford continue to define the club's stature.

But how can you get your hands on Premier League tickets to see Man Utd go up against the big players to get their hands on the Premier League trophy? GOAL has all the information on how to get tickets for your chance to see all your favourite players, live in the flesh.

What are Manchester United's fixtures for the 2025-26 Premier League season?

With the slate clean for the upcoming season,  there are plenty of opportunities to get yourself down to Old Trafford to catch the Red Devils live in action. Below, you can find their upcoming home fixtures for the season ahead, all the way up to the end of December:

Premier League
Manchester United crest
Manchester United
MUN
Newcastle United crest
Newcastle United
NEW
DateFixtureTickets
Sun, Nov 30Crystal Palace (A)Tickets
Wed, Dec 03West Ham United (H)Tickets
Sat, Dec 06Wolverhampton Wanderers (A)Tickets
Sat, Dec 13AFC Bournemouth (H)Tickets
Sat, Dec 20Aston Villa (A)Tickets
Sat, Dec 27Newcastle United (H)Tickets
Tue, Dec 30Wolverhampton Wanderers (H)Tickets

How to buy Manchester United Premier League tickets?

Manchester United offers multiple ticketing options for Premier League matches, ranging from individual match tickets to season passes and hospitality packages. Most tickets can be purchased directly through the club’s official ticket portal on its website.

The main ways to secure a ticket to watch Manchester United play are:

  • Official Tickets via Manchester United: Tickets for Premier League matches are sold directly through the club’s official website. Access often depends on your membership level - Red, Silver, or Gold Members typically receive priority for ticket releases. This is the most secure and reliable way to buy.
  • Ticket Ballot System: For high-demand fixtures (such as games against Liverpool, Arsenal, or Manchester City), Manchester United runs a ticket ballot for Red Members. You enter the ballot, and if successful, you can purchase tickets at face value. This ensures fairness when demand exceeds supply.
  • Official Ticket Exchange: If you miss out on the initial sale, Manchester United operates an official Ticket Exchange where season ticket holders can list seats they cannot use. These tickets are verified by the club, ensuring you still buy safely at face value.
  • Secondary Tickets: Platforms such as LiveFootballTickets also offer last-minute tickets, often starting from around £70, although prices may vary.

How much are Manchester United Premier League Tickets?

For fans eager to watch Manchester United in Premier League action at Old Trafford, ticket prices can vary widely depending on the opponent, the seat location, and how the ticket is purchased.

The simplest way to buy a Premier League ticket is through Manchester United’s official ticket portal. However, these are usually reserved for official club members, and availability is very limited. United also uses a tiered pricing system based on the opponent, with Category A matches being the most expensive.

Typical official adult ticket prices through the members’ ballot or the club’s official Ticket Exchange usually fall within these ranges:

  • Category C Matches (Lower-demand opponents): £35 – £55
  • Category B Matches (Mid-tier opponents): £45 – £75
  • Category A Matches (High-demand opponents, e.g., Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal): £65 – £120+

Tickets purchased through Manchester United’s official Ticket Exchange (the club’s verified resale platform) are always sold at face value. This allows season ticket holders or members who can’t attend a game to resell their seats safely to other members.

If you miss out on official sales, secondary platforms like LiveFootballTickets are also options. Prices there fluctuate based on demand and can rise significantly in the run-up to big matches, with tickets often starting at around £70.

How to buy Manchester United season tickets?

A Manchester United season ticket is the only guaranteed way to ensure you can be there for every home game at Old Trafford during a Premier League season. It guarantees you a reserved seat and a spot in the stands for all the action.

Do note, however, that season tickets are not available to prospective new buyers at this given moment. Those who wish to obtain one must sign up for the club’s waiting list, where they will be informed as and when availability arises for purchases. You can also check out the latest season ticket prices on the Manchester United website.

Frequently asked questions

To purchase an official ticket through the club to see Manchester United play at Old Trafford, you must be a member of the club.

There are several levels of memberships, ranging from adult options to those for juniors. Each comes with additional perks and privileges depending on the membership purchased. You can register your interest now for the 2025-26 season.

If you're looking for a unique experience, you can also book premium packages with Seat Unique. These packages start from £149 a person and offer inside perks like complimentary drinks, stadium and museum tours and much more.

Yes, with the new premium packages through Seat Unique, fans can enjoy a host of new stadium tours and experiences at games.

If you're looking for the ultimate package with a tour - including free drinks, premium plush seats, and vouchers for merch, look to book The Seat Unique Experience, which will see you in the most exclusive of experiences as a fan.

Right now, you cannot purchase season tickets for Manchester United's 2025-26 Premier League campaign, as they are renewed and sold at the end of the last season.

You can, however, sign up for the club’s waiting list, which will offer you the chance to purchase a season ticket for a future campaign when they become available.

The best way to travel to Old Trafford is by public transportation, with multiple stops on the Metro Link offering access or proximity to the ground.

Old Trafford station is situated within a five-minute walk of the ground and offers wheelchair-user-friendly access, while stops at the Imperial War Museum and Wharfside are also just a short stroll away.

Be aware that Manchester Piccadilly, the city’s main railway station and hub for travel from London, is an hour-plus walk away from the ground.

The best way to buy cheap Manchester United tickets is to purchase from the club’s official website, looking for tickets in the more cost-friendly sections of Old Trafford.

There are no specific special offers or discounts for Manchester United tickets, with prices typically set ahead of the start of the season for fixtures across all competitions. Seniors, children and young adults will pay less than the full price, however, which is worth remembering when it comes to making your purchase.

