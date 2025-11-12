'Ho Hey!' - The Lumineers & GOAL mark the indie folk icons' 20th anniversary with limited-edition soccer jersey collaboration for a very good cause

The Lumineers x GOAL Projects limited-edition jersey is available now at goalshop.pro/lumineers.

In their own words, The Lumineers 'found their home and creative family in Colorado', and now one of the world's most cherished indie folk bands are giving back to mark their 20th anniversary. They have linked up with GOAL Projects - a creative studio from the global soccer media brand GOAL - to collaborate on a limited-edition soccer jersey to support the grassroots game in their home state.

It is West Aurora Girls who will wear the new jersey, a soccer team made up of different refugee communities living in the city of Aurora, Colorado. They are backed by Soccer Without Borders (SWB), a national organization that supports newcomer and immigrant youth to overcome barriers of participation in sports to gain a sense of belonging and build social capital.

The band themselves found a home in Colorado, relocating to Denver in 2009 after struggling to make a breakthrough amid the crowded New York music scene, having formed on the east coast in 2005. It was a move that proved to be life-changing, as they gained more members and enjoyed a meteoric rise to prominence following the release of fan-favorite single Ho Hey in 2011 and their self-titled debut album the following year.

The Lumineers' own legacy is woven into the unique sky blue soccer jersey as they celebrate 20 years of number ones and prolific touring. Album-inspired artwork wraps each sleeve, alongside a bespoke crest that incorporates fan-favorite tracks Stubborn Love and Brightside. The band's signature 'eye & vine' floral-style motif has been expanded into a full-body pattern, and lyrics from Sleep On The Floor and the number '05' - marking the year of the band's formation - feature on the reverse.

"West Aurora’s story of new beginnings resonates so deeply with us," The Lumineers' lead vocalist and guitarist Wesley Schultz told GOAL Projects. "Like these players, we found our home and our creative family in Colorado. Through this project, we want to celebrate their grit and support their dreams, on the field and beyond."

To mark the occasion, the folk-rock group, who have been on their 44-date Automatic World Tour across North America - headlining stadiums, arenas, and amphitheaters - recently surprised the West Aurora players with a road case containing new kits, autographed jerseys and a video message from the band themselves.

West Aurora girls head coach, Erin Crossley, said: "I’ve had the privilege as this team's head coach to see them come so far with not only their soccer skills, but also their English development, confidence, and leadership. It was so rewarding for me to see this incredible group receive this special recognition from The Lumineers and to see their joy and excitement as they saw their new jerseys for the first time."

Proceeds from jersey sales will help cover Soccer Without Borders' league fees, new equipment, coaching, and transportation, ensuring soccer remains free and accessible for every Aurora West player.

After the drop with iconic RnB artist Anderson.Paak, this is the second release in GOAL Projects' series with Common Goal, the award-winning global movement that is using the power of soccer to bring people together and deliver positive society-wide change, as iconic musicians are paired with hometown teams in support of grassroots soccer.

