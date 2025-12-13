Is any football played on Christmas Day around the world?

For many fans, festive football is as much a part of their Christmas tradition as exchanging gifts and having a Christmas tree.

While some leagues such as the Bundesliga, break over the winter, in England, the festive period is packed with fixtures – never more so than on Boxing Day, December 26.

Football on Christmas Day used to be a staple of the season, starting – as with many Christmas traditions – during the Victorian Era.

Now, all of the major leagues around Europe are quiet on December 25. But is football played anywhere in the world? GOAL takes a look.

Is there football on Christmas Day?

Generally speaking, no league football is played in Europe or North America on Christmas Day.

However, several leagues continue with matches on December 25, generally in countries where Christmas is not as widely celebrated.

There are domestic fixtures scheduled for December 25, 2025, in Algeria, Egypt, Honduras, Iran, Niger and Saudi Arabia.

Matchday one of the Africa Cup of Nations will conclude on the eve of Christmas, with the match between Cameroon and Gabon.

Getty Images

FIFA’s international match calendar and club season plans generally avoid scheduling professional league or international soccer matches on December 25, as the holiday is traditionally a break.

Worldwide lower-tier or local league matches could occur, but as of the current schedules, there is no widely publicised soccer fixture list for Christmas Day 2025.

When did football stop being played at Christmas in Britain?

Formerly an annual Football League tradition, the last fixtures to be played on December 25 in England were in 1959.

There were only two games on that day - Blackburn beat Blackpool 1-0 in the old First Division, and Coventry beat Wrexham 5-3 in the third, the latter fixture providing more in the way of merriment.

However, league football carried on in Scotland for a little longer.

Getty Images

The last time a full round of fixtures was scheduled on December 25 was in 1976, though many games were postponed due to the weather.

It was five years previous to that when a full round of Scottish top-flight fixtures was played on Christmas, with Celtic and Rangers both winning that day in 1971.