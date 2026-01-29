How to buy Inter vs AC Milan 2026 tickets: Dates, prices & Derby della Madonnina information

The Milan derby between AC Milan and Inter Milan has always been one of the most anticipated matches in Serie A, but this return match takes on an even more special meaning.

The two teams, in fact, face each other with ten matchdays remaining in the championship, and the outcome of the match could prove decisive in the race for the Scudetto.

The first leg was decided by Christian Pulisic's winning tap-in, while the Nerazzurri have not won the Derby della Madonnina in six previous meetings, with their last success dating back to April 2024.

When is Inter vs AC Milan?

The Milan-Inter derby, part of Serie A's 28th matchday, will be played at San Siro on Sunday, March 8th.

The exact time is yet to be determined, as the official schedule for this matchday has not yet been released.

Date & Time Fixture Tickets Sat Mar 8, 2026, TBC Milan vs Inter Tickets

How to get Inter vs Milan 2026 tickets?

Season Ticket Holders Phase: From Monday, January 19, 12:00 PM to 11:59 PM, every 2025/26 Serie A season ticket holder at the Secondo Verde will have the opportunity to purchase a ticket in one of the available sectors, with a dedicated price list. At the end of this phase, season ticket holders who have not purchased an alternative sector will be assigned a seat in the Terzo Blu sector, at no additional cost. Season Ticket Holders Phase: From Tuesday, January 20, 3:00 PM to Thursday, January 22, 11:59 PM, every 2025/26 Serie A season ticket holder will be able to purchase an additional ticket at a dedicated price in the available sectors. Milan Club Phase: From Wednesday, January 21, 3:00 PM to Thursday, January 22, 11:59 PM, every Milan Club member can enter their “Tessera Socio Milan Club” code to purchase a ticket, all of which will be registered to “Tessera Socio Milan Club” holders. CRN CARD Phase: From Friday, January 23rd at 3:00 PM until Sunday, January 25th at 11:59 PM, all valid CRN Card holders will be able to purchase a ticket in the available sectors, with a dedicated price list. Free sales phase: From 3:00 PM on Monday, January 26th until seats are sold out.

How much are Inter vs Milan tickets?

Right now, prices remain unlisted for the upcoming Derby della Madonnina fixtures on official club sites; however, fans can also get tickets on secondary sites like Viagogo.

Remember, there may well be fluctuations depending on demand, and prices are subject to change at the club’s discretion.

How can I increase my chances of getting tickets?

The strongest way to increase your chances of getting Derby della Madonnina tickets between Inter and Milan is to ensure that you remain up to date with all updates from both clubs over the fixture. While the majority of tickets will have already been allocated to season pass holders, fans can still obtain an individual match stub.

Keep close tabs on the club’s social media channels, and ensure you stay alert to official ticket portals to keep informed on ticket availability for both editions of the Derby della Madonnina this season.

Can I purchase Inter vs. Milan tickets online?

You can indeed purchase tickets for the Derby della Madonnina between Inter and Milan online. In fact, the majority, if not full allocation, of tickets made available to supporters will be exclusively online ahead of each game this season.

Log in to the official club ticket portals to remain updated on availability, or you can take a look at your secondary resale options through Viagogo to try and find a seat that’s right for you.

How early should I buy Inter vs. Milan tickets to secure good seats?

With the Derby della Madonnina subject to impressive pent-up demand every season, supporters are often lucky to secure any seat, let alone a good one. However, if you hope to obtain the best spot you can for the clash, then we recommend looking to make your purchase as early as possible.

Keep updated through club social media channels and official ticket portals to stay on top of potential purchases for the Derby della Madonnina.

Are Inter vs. Milan tickets available at the stadium on match days?

While some fixtures may have tickets available on the day at the stadium box office in Serie A, the Derby della Madonnina is not one of them. Anticipation is so high for the Milan derby, the game will typically sell out far in advance of kick-off.

That means you will need to purchase your ticket ahead of the game, either through online channels such as official ticket portals or through a secondary site such as Viagogo.