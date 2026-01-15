Newly-crowned Spanish Super Cup champions Barcelona travel to Segunda Division leaders Racing Santander in the Copa del Rey round of 16.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Racing Santander vs Barcelona, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Racing Santander vs Barcelona kick-off time

Racing Santander vs Barcelona kicks off on 15 Jan 2026 at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Match preview

The LaLiga leaders are flying, currently on a 10-match winning streak across all competitions. Hansi Flick's side have won 12 of their last 13, the only blemish in that sequence was a 3-0 defeat away to Chelsea in the Champions League.

Getty Images

Barca claimed a thrilling 3-2 win over Real Madrid in the Supercopa de España thanks to a brace from Raphinha and a strike from Robert Lewandowski. Flick could ring the changes here with the likes of Ronald Araujo, Marcus Rashford and Ferran Torres all primed for starts. Torres is Barca's top scorer in LaLiga with 11 goals, while Rashford has six assists.

Getty Images

Racing has hit a roadblock in its season despite leading the Segunda Division, picking up just three points from its last four league encounters. They'll rely heavily on the creative talents of winger Inigo Vicente, who has 11 assists this term.

Injuries & suspensions

Racing forward, Asier Villalibere, is unavailable after picking up a hamstring injury in the draw with Real Valladolid earlier this month. That's a blow, considering he's their top scorer in the league with 10 strikes. Arana is also a doubt after being omitted from the matchday squad for Saturday's defeat to Zaragoza.

Midfielder Gavi and defender Andreas Christensen are long-term absentees for Barca with injuries, while metronome Frenkie de Jong is suspended after his red card against Real Madrid.

Team news & squads

