Nine days after their Ligue 1 clash, PSG and Paris FC meet again for a highly anticipated French Cup derby. Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about where to watch the game live.

The following was originally written and published on GOAL France and has been translated by DeepL.

It's a curious twist of the calendar that gives the capital a double dose of thrills in the space of a week. This Monday evening (9:10 p.m.) at the Parc des Princes, Paris Saint-Germain and Paris FC will meet for a French Cup round of 32 match that feels like an immediate rematch. Just nine days after the French champions' narrow victory in Ligue 1 (2-1), the context has changed. PSG, fresh from winning the Trophée des Champions in Kuwait against Marseille, arrive with the confidence of a team that is unbeatable in this competition (13 consecutive victories). Luis Enrique, who considers every Cup match "like a final", has no intention of giving his neighbours any gifts. However, the pre-match atmosphere is clouded by the Spanish coach's cold anger: tired of the asymmetrical handling of match interruptions for discriminatory chants, he has criticised what he considers to be unfair treatment of his club, adding an extra layer of tension to this duel.

PSG vs Paris FC prediction: Parisian derby in the Coupe de France

The quiet strength of Paris in the face of absences

On the pitch, PSG will have to cope without Achraf Hakimi and Ibrahim Mbaye, who are away at the Africa Cup of Nations, and Lucas Hernandez, who is ill. But the Parisian squad has resources, particularly mental ones. The team has developed a formidable ability to never give up, symbolised by the "money time" goals of Gonçalo Ramos, a real killer in the box at the end of games (6 goals in added time this season). Facing an opponent they recently dominated, Marquinhos' teammates will want to wrap things up quickly to avoid the trap of a drawn-out scenario, while preserving their unbeaten home record in this competition, which has lasted since 2022.

Getty Images

Paris FC: between survival, nostalgia and ambition

Opposite them, Paris FC is at a crossroads. Stuck in the fight to stay in Ligue 1 (only four points ahead of the relegation zone), the Arnault family's club sees this Cup as either a breath of fresh air or a risk of unnecessary fatigue. Stéphane Gilli, ever the pragmatist, hopes to "play a dirty trick" on the Parisian giants to boost confidence ahead of crucial fixtures. To achieve this feat, PFC can count on the emotional experience of Kevin Trapp. The former PSG goalkeeper returns to a stadium he knows inside out for a reunion steeped in nostalgia. In addition, there will be curiosity surrounding the potential first appearance of Luka Koleosho, the winter signing from Burnley, whose speed could be a lethal weapon on the counter-attack against the opposition's possession.

David versus Goliath, Act II

This derby is much more than just a cup tie. It is a clash of two worlds: the European giant, record holder in the competition (16 titles), against the ambitious newcomer who dreams of making history with a prestigious first victory against its big brother. While sporting logic overwhelmingly favours PSG, the "magic of the Cup" and recent knowledge of the opponent offer PFC a glimmer of hope. Qualification would be historic for Paris's second club, while elimination would simply be the logical outcome. In the cold of January, the Parc des Princes is set to vibrate as it awaits to see who will reign over the city.

Which channel to watch the Paris Saint-Germain vs Paris FC match on

The match between Paris SG and Paris FC will be broadcast on Monday 12 January 2026 from 9.10 p.m. on BeIN Sports 1. You can also watch the match via live streaming on the group's dedicated platform, BeIN Connect. In the MENA region, it will be broadcast on BeIN Sports (BeIN Connect or TOD via live streaming).

How to watch from anywhere with a VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch the matches with your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure online connection when streaming. If you don't know which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for sports streaming.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Paris FC match schedule and venue

The match between Paris SG and Paris FC will take place on Monday 12 January at 9.10 p.m. French time at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

Team information and line-ups

Information about the PSG team

Paris Saint-Germain heads into its French Cup round of 32 match against Paris FC with a depleted squad. Lucas Hernandez, who is ill, has been rested and remains doubtful for Monday's match. In the infirmary, Matveï Safonov (hand), Lee Kang-in (thigh) and Quentin Ndjantou (hamstring) are continuing their rehabilitation and are unlikely to be available.

PSG must also cope with the absencesof Achraf Hakimi andIbrahim Mbaye, who are away on African Cup of Nations duty. Despite this, Paris will be able to rely on its attacking strengths. Gonçalo Ramos, who scored twice in the previous round, is expected to lead the line, accompanied by Ousmane Dembélé and Désiré Doué, who have already been decisive in the Coupe de France this season.

Paris FC team news

Paris FC will arrive at the Parc with a depleted squad for their French Cup round of 32 match. Pierre Lees-Melou and Hamari Traoré are out, while Pierre-Yves Hamel is struggling with a calf problem. The capital club also has to cope with several absences linked to the Africa Cup of Nations: Ilan Kebbal, Jean-Philippe Krasso and Moses Simon are away on international duty.

Despite this situation, Paris FC still has some weapons at its disposal. Jonathan Ikoné, who scored a hat-trick in the previous round, is the main offensive threat, while Obed Nkambadio remains solid in goal, with a clean sheet and very little to do.

