Arsenal begin a five-match sequence where they compete in four separate competitions with a visit to League One strugglers Mansfield in the FA Cup fifth round.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Mansfield vs Arsenal as we bring you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Mansfield vs Arsenal kick-off time

FA Cup - FA Cup One Call Stadium

Mansfield vs Arsenal will kick off on 7 Mar 2026 at 07:15 EST and 12:15 GMT.

Match preview

Hosting Mikel Arteta's Premier League-leading Gunners in the fifth round on Saturday is Mansfield's reward for eliminating another top-flight side, Burnley. Arsenal sit 59 places above them in the football pyramid, and manager Nigel Clough will need to arrest a poor run of form which has seen The Stags go four League One games without a win since that surprise upset against the Clarets at Turf Moor.

Arsenal march on with the quadruple in their grasp

The Gunners have reached the fifth round for the first time since their record-extending 14th FA Cup triumph in 2019-20. Mikel Arteta's men will have a sharp focus on winning the Premier League, now seven points clear of Man City after beating Brighton on Wednesday, on the same night when City had to settle for a point against Nottingham Forest. That doesn't mean they don't take the FA Cup very seriously, though.

Arsenal are now on a 10-game unbeaten run in all tournaments and a 12-match streak without defeat away from home, their longest such sequence since Arteta took charge. With a trip to Bayer Leverkusen four days after this and a Premier League match against Everton three days after that, the Spanish tactician will likely rotate his squad here.

Mikel Merino is Arsenal's only confirmed absence through injury, while Myles Lewis-Skelly is suspended after picking up two bookings in this season's FA Cup. Gabriel Jesus has 20 goal involvements in 19 cup games against non-Premier League teams.

