After dispatching fellow Ligue 1 side Monaco in a dramatic Champions League tie, PSG turns its attentions back to defending its domestic crown.

How to watch and live stream Le Havre vs PSG for free

Le Havre vs Paris Saint-Germain kick-off time

Ligue 1 - Ligue 1 Stade Oceane

Le Havre vs PSG kicks off on 28 Feb 2026 at 15:05 EST and 20:05 GMT.

Match preview

European champions PSG are safely through to the Champions League round of 16, but they endured an almighty scare against Ligue 1 rivals Monaco to get there. An eventful 5-4 aggregate win wouldn't be great for their supporters' blood pressure, but they're in the hat for the next round.

Since a defeat to Monaco in November, PSG have won eight of nine Ligue 1 assignments, and they're keeping their noses ahead of nearest challengers Lens by two points after 23 rounds.

Le Havre's form has been up and down lately, with two wins, two defeats and two draws in their last six league outings. Still, a nine-point cushion over the relegation zone should be enough to see them secure safety in the top flight.

Key stats & injury news

Benjamin Sangante is suspended for Le Havre, while Ayumu Seko and Abdoulaye Toure miss the match with injuries.

Ousmane Dembele, Fabian Ruiz and Senny Mayulu are all sidelined for the visitors.

19-year-old Warren Zaire-Emery has more assists than any other Ligue 1 player in 2026.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

