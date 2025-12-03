Lazio vs AC Milan Coppa Italia game on CBS Sports Network: Livestream, TV channels, kick-off time and the view from Italy

This article was originally written and published by Italian Serie A correspondent Matteo Occhiuto for GOAL Italy

Lazio versus Milan, act two. Just a few days after their league match, Maurizio Sarri and Massimiliano Allegri's teams face each other again in the Coppa Italia round of 16.

This is an important match for both teams, who, with no European commitments this season, want to continue their good run in the Coppa Italia.

For Lazio, it is their debut in the national competition, while the Rossoneri have already beaten Bari in the round of 32 and Lecce in the round of 16.

The winner will face either Bologna or Parma in the next round.

Below is all the information on Lazio-Milan, including kick-off time, probable line-ups, and where to watch it on TV and streaming.

How to watch Lazio vs. Milan live? TV channel and live streaming

Lazio v Milan: kick-off time

The match between Lazio and Milan will be played on Thursday, 4 December at the Stadio Olimpico, with kick-off at 3 pm EST. In the event of a draw after 90 minutes, penalties will be taken immediately, without extra time.

Team news and line-ups

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Lazio news

Lazio are coming off a defeat against Milan in the league. It has been a mixed period for the Biancocelesti, who have alternated between wins and defeats in their last four outings.

Sarri undoubtedly hopes to take a step forward in the competition, also to regain confidence and fitness.

There could be some changes to the line-up, with Dele-Bashiru ready to give Guendouzi a breather. Up front, Zaccagni could be confirmed, while Castellanos could be part of the trident completed by Pedro.

Milan news

There is great confidence at Milan after Saturday's successes and in the derby. The Rossoneri have had a solid defence in their last two matches and want to continue their Coppa Italia run, which began with victories over Bari and Lecce.

There could be some rotation for Allegri, who is ready to give De Winter, Estupinan, Ricci and Loftus-Cheek a start, while Christian Pulisic's condition will be assessed. He missed the Lazio game due to muscle fatigue but has partially returned to training with the group.

