Fenerbahce vs Galatasaray Süper Lig game on beIN Sports: Livestream, cable TV channels, kick-off time and the view from Turkey

This article was originally written and published by Turkish Süper Lig correspondent İdil Erin Tetik for GOAL Turkey

The 14th week of the Süper Lig features a derby between two rivals competing for the championship. Galatasaray, who sit atop the league with 32 points after 13 weeks, will visit Fenerbahçe, who trail them by one point, at Kadıköy.

Fenerbahçe, who secured their only victory in their last eight Süper Lig matches against Galatasaray in April 2022, are aiming to secure a win against the Yellow-Reds at home after a long time.

Galatasaray, who began this season aiming for their fourth consecutive championship, seeks to widen the points gap by defeating Fenerbahçe away from their home crowd.

The Trendyol Super League Week 14 clash will take place on Monday, 1 December 2025.

GOAL provides everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including TV channels, broadcast schedules, and more.

How can you watch the Fenerbahçe vs. Galatasaray match live? - TV channels and live streams

Fenerbahçe versus Galatasaray will be shown live on beIN Sports here in Canada. The channel is available on multiple streaming services including Fubo and Fanatiz.

Fanatiz offers the cheapest monthly streaming subscriptions, but Fubo is our Editor's Pick for their wide-range of sports offerings. Fubo also offers new customers a free five day trial.

How can you watch it from anywhere using a VPN?

Football fans abroad can use a VPN service to watch the match if they do not have access to Super League broadcasts in their own countries. Reliable VPN services such as NordVPN encrypt your internet connection, allowing you to access broadcast services in different countries. If you are unsure which VPN is the best option, you can check out GOAL's VPN guide for sports broadcasts.

Fenerbahçe vs Galatasaray kick-off time

Super Lig - Super Lig Chobani Stadyumu Fenerbahce Sukru Saracoglu Spor Kompleksi

The match between Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray at Chobani Stadium in the 14th week of the Süper Lig will kick off on Monday, 1 December 2025, at 8:00 PM local time in Istanbul.

Team news and line-ups

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Fenerbahçe team news

For viewers in Canada, this is

Fenerbahçe were significantly depleted for their European match against Ferencvaros. Çağlar Söyüncü and Sebastian Szymanski, who are still undergoing treatment, were not be able to play. Jayden Oosterwolde, İsmail Yüksek and Fred, who are suspended, as well as İrfan Can Kahveci, who has been left out of the squad, will also be unavailable for the match. Similar absences may also be seen in the derby.

Since Domenico Tedesco's first Süper Lig match in September 2025, Fenerbahçe is the team with the most wins (7) and points (24).

Fenerbahçe, who secured their only victory in their last eight Super League matches against Galatasaray in April 2022 (3 draws, 4 losses), had previously won 14 of the previous 18 encounters (4 draws).

Kerem Aktürkoğlu could become the fourth player in Süper Lig history, after Şevki Şenlen, Tanju Çolak and Saffet Sancaklı, to score for both Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray in matches between the two teams.

Galatasaray team news

Ahead of the derby, several players in the yellow-and-red Galatasaray squad are dealing with injuries. In the Champions League match against Union SG, Victor Osimhen, Ismail Jakobs, Mario Lemina, Wilfried Singo, Kaan Ayhan, Yunus Akgün, and Berkan Kutlu were sidelined due to injuries.

While the treatment of injured players in the yellow-and-red team continues, all eyes are on Victor Osimhen. The striker, who was injured in the Nigerian national team's match against Congo, missed the Gençlerbirliği and Union SG matches. According to Sabah's report, Osimhen underwent intensive treatment and the Nigerian striker will be able to play in the derby.

Galatasaray, who lost 1-0 to Kocaelispor in their last away Süper Lig match, have not suffered two consecutive away defeats under Okan Buruk (61 matches).

Galatasaray, who have won four of their last six Süper Lig matches away to Fenerbahçe (1D 1L), could equal their previous tally of wins from 36 visits (5W 9D 22L). Ilkay Gündoğan, who has been involved in a goal in each of his last three Süper Lig appearances (2 goals & 1 assist), will take to the field aiming to match the longest such streak of his top-flight career.

Form

Fenerbahçe, who have not suffered a single defeat in the Süper Lig this season, most recently beat Rizespor 5-2 away. The Yellow-and-Blues are looking to maintain their unbeaten record by taking all three points against Galatasaray.

Galatasaray, who suffered their only defeat this season in the Süper Lig against Kocaelispor on 9 November, most recently secured a 3-2 victory against Gençlerbirliği.

Head-to-Head Matches

Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray will face each other for the 137th time in Süper Lig history. In the history of this rivalry, the yellow-and-blues hold a 53-38 advantage in terms of wins (45 draws). The last five matches between Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray ended in favour of the yellow-and-reds. Galatasaray won three of these matches, one ended in a draw, and Fenerbahçe managed to win only one match.

Standings

Galatasaray sits atop the Süper Lig table with 32 points from 13 matches, while Fenerbahçe occupies second place with 31 points.