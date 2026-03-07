FC Groningen welcomes Ajax to the Euroborg for a Round 26 Eredivisie clash.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of FC Groningen vs Ajax as we bring you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch FC Groningen vs Ajax with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live.

How to watch and live stream Groningen vs Ajax for free

If you're planning to watch the game from the United States, new Fubo customers can access it with a free five-day trial.

FC Groningen vs Ajax kick-off time

Groningen vs Ajax will kick off on 7 Mar 2026 at 10:30 EST and 15:30 GMT.

Match preview

Groningen are on a dismal six-match losing streak, a sequence which has seen them slide down to 11th in the Eredivisie. Most recently, they went down 3-2 to Volendam. Relegation shouldn't be a concern, but the drop down the log won't go down well with fans.

Dutch giants Ajax have become the draw specialists in the Netherlands, drawing four of their last five matches and 11 overall this season. Agonisingly for supporters, they've not won the Eredivisie crown since 2021-22. One positive from their campaign is breakout star Mika Godts. The 20-year-old Belgian has 13 goals and eight assists in 23 Eredivisie appearances this term.

Key stats & injury news

Groningen skipper Stije Resink is sidelined for up to 12 months following a severe knee injury sustained on March 1. Younes Taha is out due to suspension.

Ajax duo Oleksandr Zinchenko and goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros are both ruled out for the remainder of the season with ACL injuries. Youri Regeer serves a suspension.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch FC Groningen vs Ajax today

Download & Install: Sign up to a VPN service and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: