Bologna need a good result here at home against Celtic to strengthen their chances of a top eight finish in the Europa League league-phase.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Bologna vs Celtic

Bologna vs Celtic kick-off time

Europa League - Europa League Stadio Renato Dell'Ara

Bologna vs Celtic kicks off on 22 Jan 2026 at 12:45 EST and 17:45 GMT.

Match preview

Bologna got into the Europa League this season by beating Inter last season in the Coppa Italia final, their first silverware in 50 years. Vincenzo Italiano's side have been steady in the competition since an opening day defeat to Aston Villa, clocking up three wins and two draws. Wins against Celtic here and then Maccabi Tel Aviv would make a round of 16 berth highly likely. However, they must arrest a slump in form that has seen them win just once in nine outings across all competitions.

Celtic, on the other hand, have won three from three since the return of former manager Martin O'Neill, who has taken caretaker charge until the end of the campaign.

Celtic are 24th in the Europa League table with seven points from six matches, only above 25th-placed Dinamo Zagreb on goal difference.

Injuries, suspensions, key stats

Bologna are without Federico Bernadeschi until February, while Martin Vitik and Jhon Lucumi are doubtful.

Visitors Celtic are without Alistair Johnston, Callum Osmand, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Jota, Kelechi Iheanacho and Marcelo Saracchi.

Team news & squads

