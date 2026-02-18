The road to Europa League glory in 2026 will lead teams to the vibrant city of Istanbul. Following the 2025 final at Bilbao's San Mamés, all eyes are now on the Beşiktaş Stadium.

For many clubs, the competition represents the pinnacle of their season and a chance to join the elite list of European trophy winners, providing an automatic route into next season’s Champions League campaign.

Let GOAL help guide you on how you can make your footballing dreams come true by claiming a ticket for the 2026 Europa League Final.

When is the 2026 UEFA Europa League final?

Date Wednesday, May 20, 2026 Kick-off Time 21:00 CET (22:00 Local Time / 20:00 BST) Venue Beşiktaş Stadium, Istanbul, Türkiye Capacity Approximately 42,500 Tickets Tickets

The 2026 Europa League final will take place at the Beşiktaş Stadium in Istanbul, Türkiye, on Wednesday, May 20, 2026.

The 2026 Europa League winners will gain a place in the league phase of the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.

They will also earn the right to play against the winners of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League in the 2026 UEFA Super Cup.

Upcoming Europa League 2026 fixtures

Date Fixture Time (CET) Tickets Feb 19 Ludogorets vs. Ferencváros 18:45 Tickets Feb 19 Panathinaikos vs. Viktoria Plzeň 18:45 Tickets Feb 19 Dinamo Zagreb vs. Genk 18:45 Tickets Feb 19 PAOK vs. Celta Vigo 18:45 Tickets Feb 19 Celtic vs. VfB Stuttgart 21:00 Tickets Feb 19 Fenerbahçe vs. Nottingham Forest 21:00 Tickets Feb 19 Brann vs. Bologna 21:00 Tickets Feb 19 Lille vs. Red Star Belgrade 21:00 Tickets Feb 26 All Second Leg Reverses Varies Tickets

Where to buy 2026 UEFA Europa League Final tickets

Tickets for the Europa League Final are traditionally available through three avenues: the official ticket portals of both teams who make the fixture and directly through UEFA itself. It’s important to keep tabs on official channels for further information.

Similar to high-demand fixtures in other club and international competitions, the governing body sells tickets for the UEFA Europa League Final not through traditional sales pathways but by ballot instead in an attempt to manage the massive demand. Fans usually have a window in April to apply for the neutral allocation.

In addition, you may be able to purchase UEL Final tickets through reputable secondary marketplaces, such as StubHub, closer to the time as fans and sponsors list their allocated seats.

How much are UEFA Europa League Final tickets?

Prices for the 2026 UEFA Europa League Final have yet to be officially confirmed, but they typically follow a tiered structure.

For the 2025 edition, prices started at €40 for the 'Fans First' category and rose to €150 for Category 1 seats.

Expect a slight increase or similar pricing for Istanbul. Generally, the allocation is split between the two finalists (receiving roughly 12,000 tickets each), the general public via the UEFA ballot, and the 'UEFA family' which includes sponsors and broadcasters.

Where to stay for the 2026 UEFA Europa League Final

The stadium, home to Beşiktaş JK, is a world-class arena with a capacity of approximately 42,500. Known for its incredible atmosphere, it previously hosted the 2019 UEFA Super Cup and is situated on the picturesque banks of the Bosphorus.

Istanbul offers a vast range of accommodation, from luxury hotels in Beşiktaş and Beyoğlu to more budget-friendly options in Kadıköy or Sultanahmet. The Beşiktaş Stadium is centrally located, making it accessible from many parts of the city.