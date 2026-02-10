How to get Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal 2026 tickets: London Derby information, February ticket prices & where to buy

For Arsenal and Tottenham supporters, nothing gets the blood pumping and the nerves jangling like a North London Derby.

A win is essential for both sides and a victory against their arch-rivals always boosts morale within the camp and amongst the fanatical fans who follow them.

Let GOAL give you all the vital information you need ahead of the North London derby, including how to buy tickets and how much they cost.

When’s the next Tottenham vs Arsenal Premier League fixture?

Date Fixture (GMT) Venue Tickets Sun Feb 22 Tottenham vs Arsenal (4.30pm) Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Tickets

How to buy Tottenham vs Arsenal Premier League tickets

For some matches it may be possible to buy Tottenham football tickets directly from the club without a Tottenham membership; however, this is very rare.

All the available matchday tickets tend to be purchased quickly by ‘One Hotspur’ or ‘One Hotspur +’ members:

‘One Hotspur’ is the entry-level Spurs Membership, which is open to everyone and costs £45 for the season.

The level above basic membership is ‘One Hotspur +’, which costs £55 for the season and has several additional benefits on top of the basic package, including a 24-hour priority ticket window and a place on the waiting list for a Spurs Season Ticket.

In addition to first-hand sales through the official ticketing portals, fans can purchase seats on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels.

How much are Tottenham vs Arsenal Premier League tickets?

For those wishing to purchase Tottenham tickets at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on a match-by-match basis, adult prices range from £38 to £109 when you buy them directly through the club. The price fluctuates depending on who the opponents are and where you sit in the stadium.

Prices vary across different match categories as follows:

Category A: (from £71-109) vs Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Newcastle

(from £71-109) vs Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Newcastle Category B: (from £49-96) vs Aston Villa, Brentford, Brighton, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham & Leeds, Nottingham Forest and West Ham

(from £49-96) vs Aston Villa, Brentford, Brighton, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham & Leeds, Nottingham Forest and West Ham Category C: (from £38-81) vs Bournemouth, Burnley, Sunderland & Wolves

Concessions are available for seniors, young adults, and juniors and range as follows:

Senior (Over 65): £19-£54

£19-£54 Young Adult (18-21): £28.50-£81.50

£28.50-£81.50 Junior (Under 18): £19-£54

Keep tabs on the official club ticket portals for additional information about availability and prices. Tickets on secondary resale sites such as StubHub are currently available from £130.

What hospitality packages are available for Tottenham vs Arsenal?

Tottenham has an extensive range of VIP hospitality tickets and packages. Whether you want to enjoy the very best view in the house in premium seats or fancy watching the match from an elevated viewpoint in Stratus, the club offers experiences galore to suit all budgets and tastes.

Hospitality packages are also a way for non-members to secure match seats. They tend to sell out slower than tickets on the primary and secondary markets, so can be a good choice when other options are limited.

Here's a taste of what Tottenham has to offer on the hospitality front:

Premium Seats: The chance to watch football in stunning surroundings. You’ll spend the pre- and post-match period relaxing in the comfort of the club’s exclusive premium bars and lounges whilst taking in all of the action from some of the best seats in the house. (From £249 per person)

The chance to watch football in stunning surroundings. You’ll spend the pre- and post-match period relaxing in the comfort of the club’s exclusive premium bars and lounges whilst taking in all of the action from some of the best seats in the house. (From £249 per person) Broadcast Booth: Located close to the single-tier South stand, the Broadcast Booth combines private dining, comfort and convenience with a unique vantage point to watch the match. (From £399 per person)

Located close to the single-tier South stand, the Broadcast Booth combines private dining, comfort and convenience with a unique vantage point to watch the match. (From £399 per person) Stratus: You’ll enjoy stunning views of the pitch and across London from the highest vantage point in the stadium. The food and service are impeccable, and you’ll be treated to live music from the resident DJs. (From £349 per person)

You’ll enjoy stunning views of the pitch and across London from the highest vantage point in the stadium. The food and service are impeccable, and you’ll be treated to live music from the resident DJs. (From £349 per person) Loges Suites: Loges offer you the privacy and dining experience of a Suite, the ambience of a restaurant, plus great seats to watch the match. (From £549 per person)

Loges offer you the privacy and dining experience of a Suite, the ambience of a restaurant, plus great seats to watch the match. (From £549 per person) The Locker Room: Lovers of football and American football are in for a treat as the home team locker room, used by teams during NFL London Games, is transformed to create a unique and intimate matchday experience. This behind-the-scenes package is the ultimate way to walk in the footsteps of a professional NFL player, whilst soaking in competitive Premier League action. (From £549 per person)

Restaurant Packages (from £399 per person):

Stadium Social: A Mediterranean culinary experience within the heart of the stadium.

A Mediterranean culinary experience within the heart of the stadium. The Residency Grill: Classic-fine dining restaurant, which offers a top-quality menu, in a beautifully designed area. You will also all be seated in some of the best available spots in the stadium to create an unforgettable matchday experience.

Remember, however, more popular fixtures are likely to sell out their options sooner rather than later. The easiest way to ensure your place is to keep an eye on the hospitality section of the club’s site, so you know what your options are.

Upcoming Tottenham Hotspur fixtures

Below, you can find Tottenham Hotspur’s upcoming fixtures for the 2025/26 season:

Date Fixture (GMT) Venue Competition Tickets Tue Feb 10 Tottenham vs Newcastle (7.30pm) Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (London) EPL Tickets Sun Feb 22 Tottenham vs Arsenal (4.30pm) Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (London) EPL Tickets Sun Mar 1 Fulham vs Tottenham (2pm) Craven Cottage (London) EPL Tickets Thu Mar 5 Tottenham vs Crystal Palace (8pm) Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (London) EPL Tickets Sun Mar 15 Liverpool vs Tottenham (4.30pm) Anfield (Liverpool) EPL Tickets Sun Mar 22 Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest (2.15pm) Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (London) EPL Tickets

Upcoming Arsenal fixtures

Below, you can find Arsenal’s upcoming fixtures for the 2025/26 season:

Date Fixture (GMT) Venue Competition Tickets Thu Feb 12 Brentford vs Arsenal (8pm) Gtech Community Stadium (London) EPL Tickets Sun Feb 15 Arsenal vs Wigan (4.30pm) Emirates Stadium (London) FA Cup Tickets Wed Feb 18 Wolves vs Arsenal (8pm) Molineux (Wolverhampton) EPL Tickets Sun Feb 22 Tottenham vs Arsenal (4.30pm) Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (London) EPL Tickets Sun Mar 1 Arsenal vs Chelsea (4.30pm) Emirates Stadium (London) EPL Tickets Wed Mar 4 Brighton vs Arsenal (7.30pm) American Express Stadium (Brighton) EPL Tickets Sun Mar 15 Arsenal vs Everton (2pm) Emirates Stadium (London) EPL Tickets Sun Mar 22 Arsenal vs Man City (4.30pm) Wembley Stadium (London) League Cup Final Tickets

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal: Recent head-to-head matches

Date Competition Result Venue November 2025 EPL Arsenal 4-1 Tottenham Emirates Stadium (London) January 2025 EPL Arsenal 2-1 Tottenham Emirates Stadium (London) September 2024 EPL Tottenham 0-1 Arsenal Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (London) April 2024 EPL Tottenham 2-3 Arsenal Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (London) September 2023 EPL Arsenal 2-2 Tottenham Emirates Stadium (London) January 2023 EPL Tottenham 0-2 Arsenal Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (London) October 2022 EPL Arsenal 3-1 Tottenham Emirates Stadium (London) May 2022 EPL Tottenham 3-0 Arsenal Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (London)

What to expect from Tottenham vs Arsenal?

Tottenham host the upcoming North London derby, which takes place on February 22. For Spurs, last season proved to be one of the funniest/strangest seasons in the history of the club. The loyal fans rode a rollercoaster of emotion, as there were crushing lows, but also outstanding highs.

Astonishingly, Spurs finished 17th in the Premier League standings last May, but they also lifted the UEFA Europa League aloft in the same month, which was the club’s first European crown for over 40 years. The Cup success didn’t prevent Ange Postecoglou from being given his marching orders though, as Thomas Frank arrived from Brentford to take over the reins.

However, it’s been a case of déjà vu for the Lilywhites. While impressing in the Champions League, progressing straight through to the Round of 16 stage, they’ve struggled once again on the domestic front. A win over their North London rivals could be the pick-me-up they need to propel them forward during the second half of the season.

In contrast, Arsenal are going great guns on all fronts. The Gunners promised so much during previous campaigns, but they’ve continually hit the bar, metaphorically speaking, in their search for silverware. However, the Arsenal faithful have kept the faith and believe this could finally be their season.

As of 1909, when the first competitive North London derby took place, the current head-to-head tally stands at: 85 wins for Arsenal, 61 wins for Tottenham and 52 drawn matches. The balance of power may have swung to and fro over the years, but it’s the Gunners who have ruled the roost recently. Mikel Arteta’s men finished 36pts above Tottenham last season and they’ve won four in-a-row against their city rivals. The last encounter at the Emirates in November, saw Arsenal romp to a 4-1 victory with Eberechi Eze bagging a stunning hat-trick.